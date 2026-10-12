Continuity of residence in country must to establish citizenship: Gauhati High Court

Observing that continuity of residence in the country is essential to establish citizenship, the Gauhati High Court has upheld a Foreigners Tribunal order declaring a man from Assam a foreigner of the post-March 25, 1971 category. The court found that he had failed to establish a clear link with his parents and grandparents through electoral records.

The court noted that the voter lists submitted by the man related to different villages and contained discrepancies in names and ages. It also found a 20-year gap between the 1977 and 1997 electoral rolls.

Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund were hearing a writ petition filed by the man challenging the Foreigners Tribunal’s September 2018 order declaring him a foreigner.

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“The lack of continuity of the residence of the petitioner’s grandfather from 1966 onwards cannot be ignored. Continuous residence in the country is sine qua non (must) to establish citizenship,” the court said on October 8.

Shifted 3 villages

The man stated that he was born and brought up in Niz-Paruwa village and, soon after his birth, his family members shifted to another village called Champupara Pathar due to the erosion of the Brahmaputra River, and after 1970, his family shifted again to Ujan Duramari.

Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund examined whether the man had been able to bridge the 20-year gap between the 1977 and 1997 voter lists. Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund examined whether the man had been able to bridge the 20-year gap between the 1977 and 1997 voter lists.

He further stated that after 1997, his family members again shifted from Duramari (Dighalchura) to the village of Bhitar Duwar, and since then they have been residing in Bhitar Duwar.

The Foreigners Tribunal in 2018 found that there was no disclosure of the place of birth of the man’s grandparents, nor had he disclosed the names of his grandfather’s siblings. The tribunal declared the man a foreigner and not a citizen of India. Aggrieved, he moved the high court with this appeal.

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‘Oral testimony insufficient’

The man was represented by advocate N Uddin, who argued that the tribunal had wrongly rejected public documents that, according to him, established his citizenship. He submitted that the voter list of 1970 contained the names of his parents and grandparents, helping establish their relationship with him. He also argued that his father had appeared as a witness and that his father’s Indian citizenship supported his own claim.

Opposing the plea, government standing counsel G Sharma argued that the man had failed to establish a link between his father and grandfather. He further submitted that oral testimony from the man’s father, without supporting documents, was insufficient to establish the man’s citizenship.

Wide gap of 20 years: Court

The court examined whether the man had been able to bridge the 20-year gap between the 1977 and 1997 voter lists and establish a link with his parents or grandparents.

It said that even if the family had shifted between three villages because of river erosion, the electoral rolls still failed to establish the required links with his parents and grandparents.

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The court noted that the records contained several discrepancies. In the 1966 voter list, the man’s father was recorded as Kurfan Ali and his grandfather as Jan Mamud. In later voter lists, their names appeared as Kurpan Ali and Janu Miya.

The court found that the man’s name appeared in a voter list for the first time in 1997, when he was recorded as 26 years old. It noted that he would have been eligible to vote at 21, and that the gap between the 1977 and 1997 records could not be ignored.

The tribunal had therefore concluded that the 1977 voter list was related to a different family. “A wide gap of 20 years cannot be ignored,” the court stated.

The court also pointed out that the man had failed to disclose his date of birth, place of birth, and the names of his mother and siblings. Accordingly, it dismissed the petition and upheld the Foreigners Tribunal’s order declaring the man a foreigner of the post-March 25, 1971 category. It also cancelled the bail order previously granted to him.