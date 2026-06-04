Content creation vs legal etiquette: Kerala High Court cracks down on reels by lawyers

The high court notice stated that the conduct was not in keeping with the dignity and ethics of advocates and were being widely circulated through social media. (AI Generated Image)

The Kerala High Court, by a notification dated June 3, directed that making reels and videos featuring the high court was impermissible and that advocates were to refrain from such actions on social media platforms.

The notice further stated that such acts were impermissible and contrary to the Advocates Act, 1961, and the Bar Council of India (BCI) Rules.

“It has been noticed that videos and reels featured in and around high court premises, which are not permissible and also contrary to the Advocates’ Act and are not in keeping with the dignity and ethics of advocates, are being widely circulated through social media,” the June 3 notice read.