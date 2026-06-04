Content creation vs legal etiquette: Kerala High Court cracks down on reels by lawyers

The Kerala High Court, by a notification dated June 3, directed that making reels and videos featuring the high court was impermissible and that advocates were to refrain from such actions on social media platforms.
The notice further stated that such acts were impermissible and contrary to the Advocates Act, 1961, and the Bar Council of India (BCI) Rules.
“It has been noticed that videos and reels featured in and around high court premises, which are not permissible and also contrary to the Advocates’ Act and are not in keeping with the dignity and ethics of advocates, are being widely circulated through social media,” the June 3 notice read.
The acts were stated to be against Section 49 (1) (c) of the Advocates Act, which mentions that BCI can make rules regarding the standards of professional conduct and etiquette to be observed by advocates.
The notice also read that the said conduct also clashed with BCI rules 36, Chapter 2, Part IV, which specifically addresses prohibition against advertising legal services by the advocates.