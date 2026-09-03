Contempt of court case: Supreme Court suspends 6-month sentence on YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja

The High Court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 under the Contempt of Courts Act, failing which an additional month of imprisonment will be imposed.

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Delhi High Court (HC) sentence on YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja, convicted for criminal contempt after he “scandalised… and lowered the authority of the Court” through some of his videos.

Issuing a notice on Pahuja’ plea challenging the May 16, 2026, HC order convicting and sentencing him to six months’ simple imprisonment, a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Sheel Nagu also directed that he be released from custody.

The case dates back to 2025, when the HC had taken cognisance of a reference made by a civil judge at Shahdara court, Charu Asiwal, regarding contentious videos and banners on Pahuja’s YouTube channel. Pajuja’s videos allegedly showed lawyers making “some objectionable and derogatory remarks against judicial officers and the judicial institution as a whole”.