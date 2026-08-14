Consumers filed nearly 20 lakh complaints against e-commerce platforms in 5 years

The data showed the volume of complaints has more than doubled since 2021. (AI-generated image)

Nearly 20 lakh consumer complaints were lodged against e-commerce and quick commerce platforms over the last five years on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), with annual grievances more than doubling from 2.24 lakh in 2021 to 5.11 lakh in 2025, according to data shared in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The figures also showed that Flipkart and Amazon consistently attracted the highest number of complaints among online platforms during the period.

The data showed that the volume of complaints has more than doubled since 2021, rising from 2,24,592 that year to 3,65,370 in 2022, then climbing further to 4,46,133 in 2023, dipping marginally to 4,40,187 in 2024, before hitting a five-year high of 5,11,198 in 2025.