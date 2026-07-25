Consumer wins Rs 16,999 payout after washing machine ‘fails’ within warranty

The District Consumer Commission found that a man was sold a defective semi-automatic washing machine that became irreparable within the warranty period. (AI-generated image)

The Chandigarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Thomson Homes, Flipkart and Consulting Rooms (Seller on Flipkart) liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after they allegedly sold a defective washing machine to a Chandigarh consumer in 2024. They were ordered to pay the man Rs 16,999 towards mental agony and litigation costs.



President Pawanjit Singh and Suresh Kumar Sardana (member) noted that the washing machine developed defects within the warranty period and could not be repaired, making the manufacturer and sellers liable for a refund.

“If a product is found to have a manufacturing defect and is irreparable, the primary responsibility to refund or replace the product lies with the manufacturer or the seller. Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, both the seller and manufacturer are accountable for defects in goods supplied within the warranty period. In such cases, the consumer is entitled to either a full refund or a replacement of the defective product. Insurance coverage, on the other hand, is supplementary and applies only to accidental damage or risks beyond manufacturing defects,” noted the July 1 order.