Railways to pay more for stolen laptop? National consumer body slams erroneous Rs 28,000 payout for Rs 1.59 lakh loss

National consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed a fresh recalculation of compensation in a consumer dispute involving the theft of a government-issued laptop during a railway journey, observing that the consumer fora below committed a “material irregularity” and adopted an “erroneous approach” while assessing the value of the loss suffered by the complainant.
A bench comprising NCDRC President Justice A P Sahi and Member Bharatkumar Pandya partly allowed a revision petition filed by one Kamlesh Kumar Gupta and remanded the matter to the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) for the limited purpose of recalculating the compensation based on the evidence available on record.
The national consumer forum found that both the district commission and the state consumer commission had failed to correctly assess the value of the loss suffered by the complainant. (Image enhanced using AI)
“Since this is a very old matter, we will remand the matter only to the State Commission for the limited purpose of re-calculation of the amount subject to the evidence on record and the pleadings of the parties which may be looked into by the State Commission,” the national consumer commission said on March 10.
The commission also directed that the parties appear before the state consumer commission in Raipur on May 6, 2026.
NCDRC finds ‘material irregularity’ in calculation
After examining the record, the NCDRC agreed with the petitioner’s argument and found that both the district commission and the state consumer commission had failed to correctly assess the value of the loss suffered by the complainant.
The commission observed that the document relied upon by the state commission was not an invoice indicating the price of seven laptops but merely an internal communication between departmental authorities.
The said document therefore cannot be evidence for the price of seven laptops, the commission noted, adding that the state commission had adopted a “totally erroneous approach” in calculating the compensation on that basis.
The NCDRC further pointed out that the complainant’s department had actually recovered Rs 1,59,261 from him as the replacement value of the lost laptop.
“Thus, it is established that the recovery which has been made from the complainant, being Rs 1,59,261, the claim ought to have been considered on the basis of the said loss incurred by the complainant due to the theft of the laptop,” the commission observed.
The bench held that the consumer fora below had proceeded on incorrect assumptions and calculations, resulting in a material irregularity that warranted interference by the national consumer commission.
Railways’ maintainability objection rejected
During the proceedings, the Railways also attempted to argue that the complaint itself was not maintainable before the consumer forum.
However, the NCDRC rejected this contention.
The commission noted that the Railways had not challenged the earlier order on maintainability through a revision petition and had effectively accepted the finding that the complaint was maintainable.
“If the Railways have accepted the impugned order, then this amounts to having accepted the fact that the loss deserved to be indemnified,” the commission observed.
The bench also referred to its earlier decision in Ashok Kumar Purohit vs Divisional Commissioner Manager & Ors., where it had held that complaints relating to such losses could be maintainable under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 depending on the facts of the case.
Partial relief granted to complainant
While directing reconsideration of the compensation amount, the NCDRC also ensured interim relief to the complainant.
The consumer commission directed the Railways to disburse the amount already awarded by the state consumer commission, Rs 28,406.81 along with Rs 5,000 for mental agony within six weeks.
This amount will be adjusted against any final compensation that may be determined by the state commission after recalculating the loss.
Stolen Laptop, 12-Year Legal Battle: How a Survey of India Employee Fought Railways Through 3 Consumer Courts
12+Years fighting through consumer courts
3Consumer forums — district, state & national
₹1.59LDeducted from salary as replacement value
The Journey Through Courts — Milestone by Milestone
Before 2013
Background
Laptop stolen during train journey
Official laptop entrusted by Survey of India to Kamlesh Kumar Gupta stolen during a railway journey — department recovered Rs 1,59,261 from his salary through monthly deductions
Mar 21, 2013
District Commission
Railways held liable for deficiency in service
District consumer forum allows Gupta's complaint — awards compensation plus additional amount for mental harassment
Allowing the revision petition in part, the NCDRC set aside the calculations made by both the district commission and the state commission and remanded the matter to the state consumer commission solely for recalculating the compensation on the basis of the evidence already available.
The consumer commission clarified that only the appeal relating to the compensation calculation would stand restored before the state commission and directed the forum to decide the issue expeditiously after giving both parties an opportunity of hearing.
Laptop theft during train journey
The dispute arose from a complaint filed by Kamlesh Kumar Gupta, who alleged that a laptop entrusted to him by his department was stolen during a train journey.
Gupta, who was associated with the Survey of India, claimed that the device was an official laptop and that the loss resulted in financial liability being imposed on him by his employer.
According to Gupta, the department recovered the replacement value of the lost laptop from his salary through monthly deductions, causing him substantial financial hardship.
Arguing that the theft occurred due to negligence and deficiency in service during the railway journey, he approached the consumer forum seeking compensation from the divisional rail manager.
District commission’s 2013 order
After considering the complaint, the district consumer disputes redressal commission allowed Gupta’s plea on March 21, 2013, holding the railways responsible for deficiency in service.
The district commission awarded Rs 50,000 as compensation along with 18 per cent interest, and an additional Rs 50,000 for mental harassment suffered by the complainant due to the loss of the laptop and the financial burden imposed on him by his department.
However, the decision triggered appeals from both sides.
While the railways challenged the order seeking to set aside the findings of deficiency in service, Gupta filed a separate appeal before the state consumer commission seeking enhancement of compensation.
He argued that the amount awarded did not reflect the actual value of the laptop for which he had been made financially liable.
State consumer commission reduces compensation
On January 31, 2015, the Chhattisgarh state consumer commission decided the two appeals together.
While it upheld the finding that there had been deficiency in service, it substantially reduced the amount of compensation awarded to Gupta.
The state commission reasoned that a document on record indicated the price of Rs 1,98,847.68, which it interpreted as the value of seven laptops.
Based on this assumption, it divided the amount by seven and concluded that the value of a single laptop would be Rs 28,406.81.
Consequently, the state consumer commission reduced the compensation to Rs 28,406.81, along with Rs 5,000 for mental harassment, thereby setting aside the higher amount awarded by the district consumer commission.
Dissatisfied with this calculation, Gupta approached the NCDRC through a revision petition, arguing that the state commission had misunderstood the document and adopted a fundamentally flawed method in determining the compensation.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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