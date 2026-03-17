Railways to pay more for stolen laptop? National consumer body slams erroneous Rs 28,000 payout for Rs 1.59 lakh loss

The national consumer body pointed out that the complainant’s department had actually recovered Rs 1,59,261 from him as the replacement value of the lost laptop. (Image generated using AI)

National consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed a fresh recalculation of compensation in a consumer dispute involving the theft of a government-issued laptop during a railway journey, observing that the consumer fora below committed a “material irregularity” and adopted an “erroneous approach” while assessing the value of the loss suffered by the complainant.

A bench comprising NCDRC President Justice A P Sahi and Member Bharatkumar Pandya partly allowed a revision petition filed by one Kamlesh Kumar Gupta and remanded the matter to the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) for the limited purpose of recalculating the compensation based on the evidence available on record.