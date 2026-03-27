‘Complications not negligence’: National consumer body backs Medanta doctors in Rs 1 crore claim

The complainant alleged improper treatment, negligent post-operative care, and even unnecessary administration of anti-tubercular drugs without confirmed diagnosis. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer court news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a long-running medical negligence appeal seeking Rs 1.08 crore damages against Medanta-The Medicity and associated doctors, holding that negligence cannot be presumed lightly and must be proved through “cogent, rational and convincing evidence.”

A bench of presiding member Dr Inder Jit Singh and member Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain was hearing a first appeal filed by late Dr Madhu Gupta against the Haryana State Commission’s 2017 order, which had dismissed her medical negligence complaint against Medanta and associated doctors and upheld the state commission’s verdict.

“The doctors must treat patients attentively and consciously. Simultaneously medical negligence should not be inferred in casual manner rather it must be established with cogent, rational and convincing evidence by the person who is claiming negligence qua medical professional,” the national consumer commission said on March 25.