Apex consumer body dismisses Rs 2.42 crore negligence claim against Apollo Hospital over patient fall

Consumer news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a medical negligence complaint seeking over Rs 2.42 crore in compensation against Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, holding that a 90-year-old patient’s fall from a hospital bed in 2017 was “accidental” and not attributable to any deficiency in service.

A bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was hearing a consumer complaint filed in 2018 by J N Mehra (who died in 2023), later pursued by his daughter as legal heir, alleging medical negligence and deficiency in service by the hospital.

“Hospital cannot be held accountable for an accidental fall, which may be also attributable to the patient or in case the attendant fails to seek the services of support staff. Merely because the fall had occurred is not the conclusive evidence of negligence by the opposite party,” the commission said on April 15.

A bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta from the apex consumer body Hospital cannot be held accountable for an accidental fall. (Image enhanced using AI) A bench of Presiding Member AVM J Rajendra and Member Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta from the apex consumer body Hospital cannot be held accountable for an accidental fall. (Image enhanced using AI)

Key legal findings

The national consumer commission observed that the case related to alleged deficiency in post-admission care rather than the treatment itself.

Relying on settled law, the commission reiterated that negligence requires proof of duty, breach, and resulting damage.

Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, the commission noted that “a simple lack of care, an error of judgment, or an accident is not proof of negligence.”

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“It needs to be kept in perspective that the fall from the bed is not of a kind which could not have taken place in ordinary course of things if the patient voluntarily tries to get up from the bed without any support,” the commission said.

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The apex consumer commission also emphasised that the burden of proof lies on the complainant and must be supported by cogent evidence.

Background

The complaint was originally filed in 2018 by one J N Mehra, who later died on January 20, 2023. His daughter, Gayatri Rawal, continued the case as his legal heir.

Mehra had been admitted on April 3, 2017, at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, after suffering injuries from a fall at home. He was advised admission for treatment of infection and observation.

On April 5, 2017, at around 5:30 am, Mehra fell from his hospital bed and sustained a laceration to the occipital region of his head.

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The complainant alleged that no hospital staff were present at the time despite assurances of round-the-clock care. It was further claimed that his condition deteriorated after discharge on April 12, 2017, eventually contributing to his death years later.

Compensation claim, hospital’s defence

The complainant sought Rs 2.42 crore in compensation, including Rs 2.40 crore for alleged negligence and reimbursement of medical expenses, along with 24 per cent annual interest.

Apollo Hospital denied negligence, stating that the patient attempted to get off the bed on his own without using the nurse call bell or informing his attendant.

The hospital argued that safety measures, including side rails, were in place, the patient’s daughter was present as an attendant and immediate treatment, including suturing and CT scans, was provided after the fall.

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It further contended that the patient’s later deterioration was due to age and existing medical conditions, not the fall.

Why complaint failed

The NCDRC found no evidence to establish that the patient was left unattended by hospital staff.

Safety protocols were violated.

The fall occurred due to any negligence on the part of the hospital. Instead, records indicated that the fall occurred when the patient attempted to get up on his own.

The consumer commission noted that in private rooms, attendants are expected to seek assistance from hospital staff when required.

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It observed that the fall could occur in the ordinary course of events and said, “The fall from the bed is not of a kind which could not have taken place in the ordinary course of things if the patient voluntarily tries to get up.”

The commission rejected the argument that the fall caused Mehra’s death in 2023, noting the absence of any causal link between the 2017 incident and his later health condition.

Final order

Holding that the complaint lacked merit, the NCDRC dismissed the case and disposed of all pending applications without any order as to costs.