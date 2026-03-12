15 years after luxury SUV worth Rs 28 lakh stalled within 6 days of delivery, Kerala consumer wins full refund

According to the complaint, the vehicle had barely run 780 km when it abruptly stalled on June 28, 2011, just six days after delivery. (Image: Nissan)

Consumer commission news: Nearly 15 years after a man in Kerala purchased a premium Nissan X-Trail SUV that fully broke down within months of delivery, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered the manufacturer and dealer to refund the full purchase price of Rs 28 lakh, holding them liable for deficiency in service.

A bench of Justice A P Sahi (president) and Bharatkumar Pandya (member) was hearing an appeal filed by Nissan Motor India Private Limited against the December 16, 2021, order of the Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

“With the repetitive arrival of the vehicle at the dealers garage within a short span of time commencing from sixth day of purchase in all probability indicates that the engine of the vehicle did have a manufacturing defect or else an offer of replacement would not have come forth,” said the national consumer commission on February 25.