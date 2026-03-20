‘You cleared it, can’t doubt now’: Apex consumer body raps HDFC for U-turn, orders Rs 25 lakh relief to kin of deceased

The contract of insurance is governed by the doctrine of uberrimae fidei (utmost good faith) and this obligation operates both ways, the national consumer commission stated. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer forum news: In a ruling that reinforces consumer protection in insurance contracts, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed HDFC Standard Life Insurance Limited’s attempt to deny a Rs 25 lakh claim on the ground of alleged age misrepresentation, holding that repudiation based on “speculative and inconclusive material” cannot stand once the policy was issued after due verification.

A bench of presiding member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and member Shashi Nandkeolyar was hearing cross appeals of family members of the deceased man and that of the company to determine whether the insurer was justified in rejecting a Rs 25 lakh life insurance claim on alleged age misrepresentation, despite having accepted the insured’s documents at the time of issuing the policy.