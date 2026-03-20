‘You cleared it, can’t doubt now’: Apex consumer body raps HDFC for U-turn, orders Rs 25 lakh relief to kin of deceased

Consumer forum news: In a ruling that reinforces consumer protection in insurance contracts, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed HDFC Standard Life Insurance Limited’s attempt to deny a Rs 25 lakh claim on the ground of alleged age misrepresentation, holding that repudiation based on “speculative and inconclusive material” cannot stand once the policy was issued after due verification.
A bench of presiding member AVM J Rajendra (Retd) and member Shashi Nandkeolyar was hearing cross appeals of family members of the deceased man and that of the company to determine whether the insurer was justified in rejecting a Rs 25 lakh life insurance claim on alleged age misrepresentation, despite having accepted the insured’s documents at the time of issuing the policy.
“Once the insurer accepted the proposal and issued the policy on the basis of documents furnished by the insured, it cannot subsequently repudiate the claim merely on speculative or inconclusive material, especially in the absence of cogent evidence of deliberate suppression of material facts,” the national consumer commission said on March 18.
The commission upheld the Rajasthan State Consumer Commission’s 2018 order directing HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited to honour the policy and pay the assured sum with interest, while also rejecting the claimants’ plea for enhanced compensation.
‘Utmost good faith’ not one-way street
While the contract of insurance is indeed governed by the doctrine of uberrimae fidei (utmost good faith). However, this obligation of good faith operates both ways.
This is even more relevant when no concealment is revealed from the documents filed by the deceased life assured (DLA) and accepted by the opposite party company.
The bench noted that none of the documents filed by the deceased life assured were found to be false or fabricated.
No proof of fraud, no right to reject
On careful examination of the record, it is evident that at the time of issue of the policy, the insurer accepted the documentary proof of age furnished by the insured, including the PAN card and ration card, wherein the date of birth was recorded as 12.12.1964.
The insurer did not raise any objection regarding the authenticity or correctness of these documents at the proposal stage.
None of the documents filed by the DLA are found to be or even alleged to be false or fabricated.
During the investigation after the DLA’s death, the opposite party insurer company could not establish that the documents submitted by the DLA were forged or fabricated.
In fact, this is not even their contention.
The investigator’s report, as noted by the state consumer commission, is itself inconclusive and does not provide any definite evidence proving that the DLA deliberately suppressed or misrepresented his age.
Also, the reliance placed by the insurer company on the entries in the ‘voters list’ cannot be considered to be the conclusive proof of age, particularly when the primary documents submitted at the time of proposal were accepted by the same insurer.
Rejection termed deficiency in service
The national consumer commission concluded that the insurer’s decision to reject the claim amounted to deficiency in service, as it was based on unproven allegations rather than cogent evidence.
It found no reason to interfere with the state consumer commission’s direction to pay Rs 25 lakh with interest, noting that the order was well-reasoned and legally sound.
The dispute stemmed from a life insurance policy issued on January 30, 2015, for Rs 25 lakh.
The insured, Ramkaran Jat, died on June 24, 2015 within six months of the policy’s commencement.
His family submitted a claim on July 23, 2015, along with all requisite documents.
However, the insurer repudiated the claim on January 30, 2016, alleging that the deceased had suppressed his true age while obtaining the policy.
The insurer argued that while the policyholder declared his date of birth as December 12, 1964, other records including voter lists and family age patterns suggested he was much older.
It even contended that, based on the declared age, the insured would have been as young as 14-16 years old at the time of birth of his children, an assertion it termed “biologically and practically improbable.”
State forum flags ‘convenient shift’ in stand
The Rajasthan state consumer commission, however, found the insurer’s reasoning flawed and internally inconsistent.
It noted that at the time of issuing the policy, the insurer had accepted official documents such as PAN card and ration card as proof of age, without raising any objections.
Yet, after the claim arose, it chose to rely on voter list entries to dispute the same age.
Calling out this “double standard,” the state consumer commission underscored that the doctrine of good faith cannot be invoked selectively.
It further observed that the insurer’s own investigation failed to produce any evidence of forged documents or deliberate concealment.
Holding the repudiation to be unjustified, it directed payment of the insured amount with 9 per cent interest.
On the claimants’ cross-appeal seeking enhanced compensation for mental agony and litigation costs, the national consumer commission adopted a restrained approach.
While acknowledging the hardship caused, it held that the compensation already awarded was adequate in the circumstances and did not warrant enhancement.
Final outcome
Both appeals, by the insurer challenging liability and by the claimants seeking additional compensation were dismissed, with no order as to costs.
Why this ruling matters
The judgment sends a clear message to insurers:
Underwriting diligence cannot be deferred to the claims stage.
Accepted documents carry evidentiary weight and cannot be casually discredited later.
Rejection must be backed by solid proof, not inference or probability.
In doing so, the national consumer commission has reinforced a critical principle in insurance law – claims cannot be denied on hindsight-driven suspicion when the insurer itself failed to question the same facts at inception.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More