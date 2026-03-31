Flat or refund? 22 years on, national consumer body orders Gurgaon builder to pay 18% interest after failure to deliver
The national consumer commission held that possession of the flat, for which the buyer had paid Rs 27 lakh in 2004, would not amount to meaningful relief without a legal title or regulatory compliance.
The judgment marks a strong message to developers – prolonged delay, coupled with incapacity to deliver, will not only mandate refund but also attract higher financial liability. (Image generated using AI)
Consumer court news: Calling out a builder’s prolonged failure to deliver a promised flat despite full payment, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has enhanced compensation to the homebuyers by ordering an 18 per cent interest refund, holding that lawful possession had become “impossible” due to regulatory and title-related hurdles.
A bench of Justice A P Sahi (president) and Bharatkumar Pandya (member) was hearing an appeal filed by the homebuyers against the Delhi State Commission’s 2015 order, which had granted a refund instead of possession of the flat.
“The rate of interest as awarded to the tune of 10 per cent by the State Commission on the peculiar facts of this case shall stand modified to 18 per cent, which we find to be justified in the circumstances of the present case where the person after investing a huge amount has been waiting since 2006 to get a valid possession,” the commission said on March 25.
The core issue before the commission was whether the complainants were entitled to actual possession of the property or whether a refund with appropriate interest was the proper relief in light of the builder’s failure to deliver the flat.
Possession not legally viable: NCDRC
The national consumer commission held that possession without legal title or regulatory compliance would not amount to meaningful relief.
There is no hope of a perfect title over the property being conveyed to the complainant or possession being delivered as promised.
The deficiency is, therefore, established and to that extent, the order of the state commission has not even been challenged by the opposite parties.
It concluded that a refund, rather than possession, was the only viable remedy in the circumstances.
We find it expedient and in the interest of justice to award refunds with interest by balancing the equities amongst the parties.
Interest raised to 18%
While upholding the state commission’s decision to grant refund, the national consumer commission modified the interest rate from 10 per cent to 18 per cent per annum, citing the “peculiar facts” of the case.
The commission noted that the buyers had invested a substantial amount as early as 2004.
They had been waiting since 2006 for possession.
The builder’s deficiency remained unchallenged.
It further directed that the amount be paid within three months, failing which the interest will rise to 21 per cent.
Justice A P Sahi (president) and Bharatkumar Pandya (member) was hearing an appeal filed by the homebuyers against the Delhi State Commission’s 2015 order.
2004 booking that never materialised
The case dates back to April 5, 2004, when Priajit Sandhu and Karan Sandhu entered into a flat buyer agreement with ARDEE Infrastructure for a unit in “ARDEE City,” Gurgaon.
The buyers paid Rs 26.96 lakh, almost the entire consideration on the same date, with possession contractually promised within 30 months.
However, possession was never handed over.
Over the years, the buyers issued multiple communications, including a demand for possession in October 2010 and a legal notice in July 2011.
The developer, instead of delivering the flat, raised additional monetary demands, leading to a prolonged dispute.
From possession claim to refund battle
In 2012, the buyers approached the Delhi State Consumer Commission seeking possession of the flat, compensation for harassment, and litigation costs.
On March 17, 2015, the state commission ruled in their favour, holding the builder guilty of “deficiency in service” and “unfair trade practice.”
However, instead of directing possession, the commission ordered a refund of Rs 26.96 lakh, interest at 10 per cent per annum, Rs 2 lakh compensation and Rs 50,000 litigation costs.
Dissatisfied with being denied possession, the buyers moved the national consumer commission arguing that the relief granted did not align with their primary claim and failed to account for the steep rise in property prices.
Senior advocate S K Pattjoshi, along with advocates Bimlendu Shekhar and Raina Anand, argued that the developer contended that possession had been offered as early as October 26, 2006, and that the buyers had defaulted by not paying the balance amount.
It claimed that out of 204 flats in the project, 203 had been occupied, and only the complainants’ unit remained uninhabited.
However, the builder admitted key constraints, including cancellation of its licence.
It could not obtain an occupancy certificate.
Title issues and ongoing litigation affected the project.
As a result, it offered possession only on an “as is where is basis,” without guaranteeing clear title or compliance.
Balancing conduct of both parties
The commission also considered that the builder had, in 2015, offered Rs 56.9 lakh in compliance with the state commission’s order, an amount the buyers chose not to encash while pursuing their appeal.
Balancing these equities, the national commission justified the enhanced interest as a fair measure of compensation without granting additional damages.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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