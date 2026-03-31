Flat or refund? 22 years on, national consumer body orders Gurgaon builder to pay 18% interest after failure to deliver

The judgment marks a strong message to developers – prolonged delay, coupled with incapacity to deliver, will not only mandate refund but also attract higher financial liability. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer court news: Calling out a builder’s prolonged failure to deliver a promised flat despite full payment, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has enhanced compensation to the homebuyers by ordering an 18 per cent interest refund, holding that lawful possession had become “impossible” due to regulatory and title-related hurdles.

A bench of Justice A P Sahi (president) and Bharatkumar Pandya (member) was hearing an appeal filed by the homebuyers against the Delhi State Commission’s 2015 order, which had granted a refund instead of possession of the flat.

“The rate of interest as awarded to the tune of 10 per cent by the State Commission on the peculiar facts of this case shall stand modified to 18 per cent, which we find to be justified in the circumstances of the present case where the person after investing a huge amount has been waiting since 2006 to get a valid possession,” the commission said on March 25.