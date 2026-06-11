Consumer gets expired chicken on Swiggy Instamart: Court says ‘endangers public health’, orders Rs 20,000 payout

The commission found that Swiggy Instamart or Keventer Agro had not properly addressed the consumer's grievance despite being informed of the issue shortly after delivery. (AI-generated image)

The district consumer disputes redressal commission-I, Hyderabad, has directed Swiggy Instamart and Keventer Agro Limited to jointly pay Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 costs to a woman after she was delivered an expired chicken product (chicken pop) through an online order.

A bench comprising B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi (president) and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and V Janardhan Reddy noted that allowing expired products to be dispatched to the customers directly endangers public health.

“In our considered opinion, allowing expired products to be dispatched to the customers is nothing but negligence and directly endangers public health,” the bench noted in its order dated May 27.