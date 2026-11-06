Consumer court asks telco to restore 61-year-old Army man’s ‘very old’, mobile number

The Amritsar Consumer Commission has directed a telecom company to restore a 61-year-old retired Army man’s old prepaid mobile number, issue him a new SIM and waive outstanding dues of Rs 2,155. The old man claimed that he had been using the number for years after it stopped working.

President Kumar Chopra, members Mandeep Kaur, Lakhwinder Pal Gill observed that the complainant’s mobile number was very old and he had shared it with his relatives and work colleagues from an Army unit.

The October 16 order said, “The present complaint can be disposed of, and the same is disposed of with observations that the complainant will visit the showroom…and submit the requisite documents and fulfil the required formalities with the opposite party within one month from the date of receipt of certified copy of the order.”

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Noting that the telecom company was ready to waive off the defaulted amount of the complainant and to issue a new SIM with the old mobile number, the commission directed, “the complainant must submit the requisite documents and fulfil the required formalities with the opposite party within one month from the date of receipt of certified copy of the order.”

Very old number that stopped working

The complainant is 61 years of age and is retired from the Indian Army. The complainant purchased a prepaid mobile connection from a telecom company bearing a very old mobile number.

The complainant gave the aforesaid mobile number in the Army Unit as his contact number where he was doing his job. He also gave the aforesaid mobile number to his relatives as his contact number.

It was pleaded that for the last few months, the telecom company had stopped the prepaid mobile connection of the complainant without any reasonable cause. He visited the office of the telecom company and requested the officials of the company to restore his prepaid mobile connection.

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It was told by the telecom company that due to a technical problem, the said prepaid connection had been stopped. Thereafter, the complainant got further recharged the mobile connection for Rs 1500 for a period of one year.

The aforesaid prepaid mobile connection of the complainant did not become in order, and the complainant approached the officials of the company and stated to them his problem. The officials told the complainant to get a postpaid category plan for the aforesaid mobile connection.

The complainant told the officials that he had already purchased a prepaid mobile connection from them, but the officials refused to hear the complainant in order to continue his mobile connection.

Hence, this complaint is filed with a prayer to the telecom company to start the prepaid mobile connection of the complainant.

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The telecom company filed a written version in which preliminary objections were raised that the complaint is vexatious, baseless, misconceived, and is an abuse of the process of law, and that the commission had no jurisdiction to entertain and adjudicate the present complaint as it was not a consumer dispute.

It was submitted that the Consumer Protection Act 2019 was a beneficial piece of legislation and hence the same should not be used by the complainant as a mechanism to launch claims in the hope of striking an illegal windfall.

It was further submitted that the complainant was using the number in the post-paid category since January 2021 and did not clear the bills. For the said reason, the mobile number was suspended on August 11, 2021 due to an outstanding amount of Rs 2155. While denying and controverting the other allegations, it is prayed that the present complaint may kindly be dismissed.

Takeaway

If a consumer is facing unexplained mobile connection suspension, they should approach the telecom company with their recharge and payment records and seek restoration.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Punjab: 0800–22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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