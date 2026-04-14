Apex consumer body orders Kolkata nephrologist to pay Rs 5 lakh after delay cost dialysis patient her life

National consumer commission news: Upholding a West Bengal consumer commission’s award of Rs 5 lakh in a medical negligence case, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has emphasised that a doctor is under an obligation to provide high-quality, ethical medical care involving proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

A bench of Dr Inderjit Singh (presiding member) and Dr Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain (member), was hearing a first appeal filed by one Dr Ranjan Sarkar challenging the West Bengal State Consumer Commission’s order which had held him guilty of medical negligence, and directed him to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the complainant in connection with the death of his wife during treatment.

“A doctor is under an obligation to provide high quality, ethical medical care to the patients which involves diagnosis of illness and its appropriate treatment. A doctor is supposed to perform recognized medical procedures with skill and care with follow up actions and also to educate patients about their health,” the consumer commission observed on April 7, dismissing an appeal filed by the Kolkata-based nephrologist.

It added, “The doctors must treat patients attentively and consciously. The deceased lost life due to cardiac arrest as the appellant did not take appropriate timely steps for transfusion of the blood despite rapid falling of haemoglobin level.”

Dr Inderjit Singh (presiding member) and Dr Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain (member) directed Dr Ranjan Sarkar to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the complainant. Dr Inderjit Singh (presiding member) and Dr Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain (member) directed Dr Ranjan Sarkar to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to the complainant.

Commission’s findings

The national consumer commission made a clear distinction between two allegations:

Antibiotic choice not negligence

The consumer commission held that the decision not to administer the antibiotic Vancomycin immediately did not amount to negligence, as doctors are allowed discretion in choosing treatment based on their clinical assessment.

Delay in blood transfusion amounts to negligence

However, it found the delay in transfusion unjustified and negligent, noting that no convincing explanation was offered despite the patient’s rapidly worsening condition.

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The consumer commission agreed with the state forum that this omission constituted a deficiency in service.

Background: Dialysis patient’s death

The case pertains to the death of a 67-year-old woman, who was undergoing dialysis for chronic kidney disease linked to Type-2 diabetes. She had been under treatment at AMRI Hospital, Kolkata, where Dr Sarkar headed the dialysis unit.

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In early 2017, the patient developed a severe infection, accompanied by a high fever. Despite being prescribed Vancomycin, a strong antibiotic, by another specialist on January 31, 2017, the drug was not administered during subsequent dialysis sessions under Dr Sarkar’s supervision.

Critical delay in treatment

The consumer commission closely examined the sequence of events leading to the patient’s death. On March 14, 2017, her haemoglobin dropped to 6.7 g/dl, but no immediate transfusion was advised. By March 24, 2017, it had further declined to 5.3 g/dl, indicating a critical condition.

A blood transfusion was carried out only on March 28, 2017.

The patient died on April 3, 2017, due to cardiac failure.

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The complainant, her husband, alleged that this delay, along with failure to administer appropriate antibiotics in time, led to her death.

An inquiry by the chief medical officer of health (CMOH), Barasat, found that there had been a delay in blood transfusion despite the patient’s rapidly declining haemoglobin levels.

Expert opinion further noted that while antibiotic choice may depend on clinical judgment, timely intervention, especially in cases of severe anaemia, was critical and lacking in this instance.

Legal framework: Duty of care

Reiterating settled principles, the consumer commission noted that medical negligence hinges on three elements – duty of care, breach of that duty, and resulting harm.

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It observed that while doctors are not liable for every unsuccessful outcome, failure to take timely action in a critical situation falls below the standard expected of a reasonably competent practitioner.

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Compensation upheld

The West Bengal State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission had, on September 27, 2023, directed Dr Sarkar to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation, Rs 20,000 as litigation costs and interest in case of non-compliance. The national consumer commission upheld this award, finding it fair and adequate, and dismissed the doctor’s appeal.

Conclusion

The ruling reinforces that while medicine involves professional judgment, timely and attentive care is non-negotiable.

By holding the doctor liable for delayed intervention, the consumer commission underscored that in critical care, inaction can be as consequential as wrong action, especially when a patient’s life hangs in the balance.