20 years after routine dialysis led to patient death, top consumer body slashes Apollo Hospital’s payout

The NCDRC found the state forum’s tenfold jump in compensation to be “punitive and excessive”, particularly in the absence of a clear finding of medical negligence. (Image enhanced using AI)

Consumer forum news: A routine dialysis session in December 2006 that spiralled into a young patient’s death has culminated in a nuanced ruling by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), while reducing the compensation against Indraprastha Apollo Hospital from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

A bench of Justice Sudip Ahluwalia (presiding member) and Dr Sadhna Shanker (member) was hearing a revision petition filed by the hospital against the Delhi State Commission’s 2019 order enhancing compensation.

Justice Sudip Ahluwalia (NCDRC presiding member) and Dr Sadhna Shanker (member) examined whether the steep increase in damages was legally sustainable. Justice Sudip Ahluwalia (NCDRC presiding member) and Dr Sadhna Shanker (member) examined whether the steep increase in damages was legally sustainable.

“The approach of the learned State Commission in enhancing the amount of compensation 10 times from that awarded by the learned District Forum would ex facie appear to be punitive as well as excessive in nature. At the same time, the compensation awarded by the learned District Forum to the tune of Rs 1.00 lakh only on account of the physical and mental harassment of the Complainant would also appear to be meagre,” said the commission on April 17.