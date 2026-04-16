Justice after 10 years: Apex consumer body upholds Rs 1.5 lakh relief for chilli farmer’s crop loss

Consumer commission news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has upheld the Rs 1.52 lakh compensation awarded to a Telangana cultivator over a decade after his chilli crop failed, in a verdict that is as much a testament to a farmer’s perseverance as it reflects the limits of cases rooted in agricultural uncertainty.

A bench comprising Dr Inder Jit Singh (presiding member) and Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain (member) heard three revision petitions filed by companies that supplied the seeds, and dismissed the pleas while endorsing the concurrent findings of the district forum and the state commission that there was “deficiency in service”.

“The State Commission has passed a well-reasoned order and we do not see any reason to interfere with its findings. There is no illegality or material irregularity in the order of the State Commission, hence the order of the State Commission is upheld. Accordingly, all the three Revision Petitions are dismissed,” the national consumer commission said on April 9.

Crop that promised plenty, delivered little

The matter dates back to April 14, 2015, in Dharmaram village of Telangana’s Warangal district, where the farmer purchased two varieties of chilli seeds – PHS DRVA-961 and VNR-145 – for Rs1,680 from a local agro dealer.

Dr Inder Jit Singh (presiding member) and Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain (member) heard three revision petitions filed by companies. Dr Inder Jit Singh (presiding member) and Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain (member) heard three revision petitions filed by companies.

As usual, he then prepared the soil, raised a nursery, transplanted saplings, and waited. Initially, the crop seemed healthy. The plants grew well, showing no visible signs of distress. But when the crucial stage of yield arrived, the output was far below expectations and what was promised.

Faced with mounting losses, the farmer issued a legal notice on August 20, 2015. Inspections followed. Company representatives visited the field and pointed to possible nursery issues. Agricultural officers cited mixed observations. Yet, no definitive cause emerged.

With no resolution in sight, the farmer approached the district consumer forum in October 2015.

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More than 10 years since, the farmer has finally secured closure after navigating three layers of consumer litigation and fending off a battery of technical defences raised by seed manufacturers.

First win, long road ahead

On January 31, 2019, the district forum ruled partly in his favour, holding the seed companies and dealer jointly liable. It awarded Rs 1,42,500 for crop loss, along with litigation costs. The companies challenged the decision.

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On September 20, 2024, the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission revisited the matter. While modifying the compensation structure, it increased the total relief to Rs 1,52,500, accounting for crop damage, cultivation expenses, compensation, and costs.

Still dissatisfied, the seed manufacturers escalated the case to the national consumer commission, arguing that agriculture is inherently uncertain and that yield depends on a complex interplay of factors, including soil conditions, irrigation, climate, fertilisers, and farming practices.

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Science versus responsibility

The companies mounted a multi-pronged defence before the national consumer forum. They argued that the farmer had not proven any defect in the seeds through scientific testing.

He had used seeds from different companies, potentially causing inconsistencies, they alleged, adding that external factors like soil moisture, rainfall, pests, and agricultural practices could have led to the poor yield. Germination and productivity are “complex phenomena” beyond the control of manufacturers.

However, the commission found these arguments lacking in substance. It noted that while agriculture does involve multiple variables, such explanations cannot remain abstract. If companies wish to rely on them, they must back them with evidence.

Here, they did not.

Burden of proof, practical reality

One of the pivotal aspects of the ruling was the consumer commission’s treatment of scientific testing. The companies had argued that no laboratory analysis had been conducted to prove seed defects.

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The commission acknowledged a crucial practical difficulty: once seeds are sown and crops have grown (or failed), laboratory testing of those very seeds becomes impossible. “At the most, seeds from a similar lot could have been tested,” the bench observed, placing the responsibility squarely on the manufacturers to produce such evidence. Their failure to do so proved decisive.

‘Mixed seeds’ defence falls flat

Another key contention was that the farmer had used two different seed varieties, which could have caused inconsistent results. But the commission endorsed the state consumer commission’s reasoning: when the entire crop underperforms, the explanation cannot simply be “mixing.” If anything, it suggested that both seed varieties may have contributed to the failure.

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Adding to the ambiguity, agricultural officials who inspected the field could not provide a conclusive report, partly because there was no standing crop left at the time of their visit.

Limits of revisional jurisdiction

A central pillar of the national consumer commission’s judgment was its reiteration of the narrow scope of revisional powers. Citing established Supreme Court precedents, the commission stressed that it cannot reappreciate evidence or disturb concurrent findings unless there is a clear jurisdictional error or perversity. In this case, it found neither.

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“The State Commission has passed a well-reasoned order and we do not see any reason to interfere,” the bench held, effectively closing the door on the companies’ challenge.

Decade-long battle ends

With the dismissal of all three revision petitions, the national consumer commission has brought an end to a legal battle that spanned over a decade from the sowing of seeds in 2015 to the final ruling in 2026.

For the farmer, the compensation may not fully undo the financial and emotional toll of the failed crop. But the judgment affirms something equally significant: that accountability in agriculture does not end at the point of sale.