Hair regrowth therapy failure not ‘negligence’: Top consumer body sets aside Rs 6 lakh award

The national consumer commission noted that the complaint was filed nearly two years after treatment, and was unsupported by expert evidence. (Image generated using AI)

Consumer forum news: A Mumbai-based advocate’s decade-long legal battle over a failed hair regrowth procedure has ended with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) setting aside the Rs 6 lakh compensation awarded, finding no proof of negligence or unfair trade practice by the private firm or doctors over the ‘Platelet-Rich Plasma’ (PRP) therapy.

A bench of AVM J Rajendra (Retd), presiding member, and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, member, was hearing cross-revision petitions challenging a March 17, 2020, order of the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, and allowed revision petitions filed by the opposite parties and dismissed those by the complainant.

AVM J Rajendra (Retd), NCDRC presiding member, and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, member, said medical professionals can’t be held liable just because treatment does not yield expected results. AVM J Rajendra (Retd), NCDRC presiding member, and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, member, said medical professionals can’t be held liable just because treatment does not yield expected results.

“We are of the firm view that negligence and deficiency in administering the treatment on the part of OP-3 (Dr. Madhuri Agarwal/Dermatologist) and 4 (Dr Satish Kishoranand Arolkar (OP-4)/Plastic Surgeon) have not been proved on record. The findings of the learned District Forum as well as learned State Commission suffer from material irregularity and would lead to miscarriage of justice, if the impugned Order is not set aside,” the consumer commission said on April 23.