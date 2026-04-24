Luxury to nightmare: Apex consumer body orders Rs 18 lakh relief for ‘defective’ Audi after 14-year battle

The car in question allegedly faced many mechanical and technical problems within a span of about two and a half months from its purchase. (Representation image generated using AI)

Consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed the payment of Rs 18.34 lakh to a Chandigarh-based buyer who alleged persistent defects in his Audi car purchased for Rs 37.70 lakh in 2012.

A bench of Dr Inder Jit Singh (presiding member) and Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain (member) issued the order in a first appeal challenging the dismissal of a consumer complaint by the state consumer commission in November 2016 over alleged defects in the luxury vehicle.

“We hold that the car in question, a high end car, developed certain serious defects within a very short period of its purchase, implying some inherent defects in the car due to which the complainant could use this car just for a few months only. Frequent visits to the workshop reinforces such observations,” the consumer commission said on April 13.