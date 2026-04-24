Luxury to nightmare: Apex consumer body orders Rs 18 lakh relief for ‘defective’ Audi after 14-year battle

Consumer forum news: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed the payment of Rs 18.34 lakh to a Chandigarh-based buyer who alleged persistent defects in his Audi car purchased for Rs 37.70 lakh in 2012.
A bench of Dr Inder Jit Singh (presiding member) and Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain (member) issued the order in a first appeal challenging the dismissal of a consumer complaint by the state consumer commission in November 2016 over alleged defects in the luxury vehicle.
“We hold that the car in question, a high end car, developed certain serious defects within a very short period of its purchase, implying some inherent defects in the car due to which the complainant could use this car just for a few months only. Frequent visits to the workshop reinforces such observations,” the consumer commission said on April 13.
Dr Inder Jit Singh (NCDRC presiding member) and Dr Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain (member) issued the order on April 13.
The apex consumer body stopped short of ordering a full refund or replacement, instead granting partial monetary relief after weighing the evidence of defects against prolonged usage of the vehicle.
Commission’s analysis
The car in question faced many mechanical and technical problems within a span of about two and a half months from its purchase.
If such a high-end car gives such troubles in such a short period, it is natural for the purchaser to allege that it suffers from serious defects.
Even if the issues are not technically “manufacturing defects” in the strictest sense, a regular person who is not an expert in vehicles is going to assume the car is at the stage where it cannot be fixed anymore.
Even frequent occurrence of such defects and/or frequent visits to workshops are signs of such a vehicle having some serious or inherent or manufacturing defects.
The complainant is only entitled to compensation for having been supplied with such a defective car and for deficiency in service.
He is not entitled to replacement of the car in question with a new car of a similar model or a full refund of the price paid for the car.
A ‘defective good’ (car) has been supplied, hence both the manufacturer and dealer are liable.
The dispute traces back to February 5, 2012, when Chandigarh-based buyer Gursimran Singh Walia purchased the Audi car for Rs 37.70 lakh from an authorised dealer. Within months, the vehicle began exhibiting problems. The buyer approached the State Consumer Commission in 2012, but his complaint was dismissed in March 2013.
The matter was later remanded for fresh consideration, including expert examination of the vehicle, but was again dismissed on November 7, 2016, prompting the present appeal before the NCDRC.
After multiple rounds of hearings, arguments concluded on February 19, 2026, and the national consumer commission reserved its verdict before delivering the final ruling in April 2026.
According to the complainant, serious issues surfaced within weeks of purchase.
In April 2012, he reported abnormal noise while driving, which worsened during a highway journey, forcing the vehicle to be transported back to the dealer on a flatbed truck.
Inspection revealed internal damage, leading to replacement of the entire gearbox assembly, which the complainant described as highly unusual for a new car.
Even after this major repair, the complainant alleged persistent problems, including continuous vibrations during driving, malfunctioning steering-mounted audio controls, deterioration of leather upholstery and failure of the air suspension system in August 2012.
He claimed that repeated visits to the workshop failed to resolve these issues and that delays in repairs, non-availability of parts, and malfunctioning diagnostic equipment worsened the situation.
Frustrated, he escalated the matter to the manufacturer through emails in August 2012, alleging manufacturing defects and deficiency in service.
The complainant sought replacement of the vehicle with a new defect-free car or a refund of Rs 37.7 lakh with interest, Rs 2 lakh compensation for mental harassment and litigation costs.
The dealer and manufacturer denied any manufacturing defect, attributing the suspension damage to external impact caused by rough driving. They also argued that repairs were carried out under warranty and the vehicle was purchased in the name of a company, raising questions about the complainant’s status as a “consumer”
Final outcome
Allowing the appeal in part, the consumer commission directed payment of Rs 18,34,500 to the complainant, effectively granting equitable compensation rather than full restitution.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More