Consultancy takes fee, but ‘fails to apply’ to US universities, girl’s father wins Rs 2.2 lakh

3 min readNew DelhiOct 8, 2026 01:00 PM IST
A consumer commission in Telangana recently directed an overseas education consultancy to refund Rs 2.24 lakh to a student’s father after finding that the consultancy allegedly failed to apply to US universities on behalf of his daughter despite collecting the amount for the service.
President Chitneni Latha Kumari and members D Madhavi Latha and Kathyayani Khandavilli of the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed on September 30 that the non-refund of the payment amounted to unfair trade practices.
“Owing to the delay in applying to the USA University, the complainant herein sought refund of the amount as his daughter changed her plan, then the Opposite Parties (consultancy) are not allowed to keep the hard earned money of the complainant… The action of non refunding of the amount by the Opposite Parties attracts the definition of unfair trade practice of Consumer Protection Act 2019,” the order read. re
Planned to apply to US, UK universities
The complainant said he approached the consultancy in 2024 to secure overseas education for his daughter, who had completed her Class 12-equivalent Intermediate course. The consultancy agreed to process applications for MBBS admission at five universities in the UK and Biology courses at 10 universities in the US.
According to the complaint, the father paid Rs 70,800 towards the UK applications and Rs 2,24,200 towards the US applications. While the consultancy applied to five UK universities, it allegedly did not submit applications to the US universities despite receiving the money.
Aggrieved by the action of the non-refund of the amount and alleging deficiency in service, the complainant moved consumer commission seeking refund and compensation. The consultancy and its director did not appear before the commission.
The commission examined the application form, terms and conditions, email correspondence and other documents submitted by the complainant and found that he had proved the payment of Rs 2.95 lakh to the consultancy and that his requests for a refund had not been answered.
Story continues below this ad
It held that the complainant was justified in seeking refund of the amount which was collected by the opposite parties for the Biology course of USA University and that the said promise was not fulfilled by the opposite parties.
The commission thus directed the consultancy and its director, jointly and severally, to refund Rs 2,24,200 and also awarded Rs 10,000 for mental agony and Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.
Takeaway
Overseas education consultancies cannot retain fees collected for admission services they failed to provide. Failure to apply to promised universities and refusal to refund the unutilised amount can amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.
Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance
Story continues below this ad
Don’t miss out on these stories:
New Hydra Facial machine ‘unusable’ due to defects, dental surgeon wins Rs 3 lakh payout
Airline cancels flight during Covid, refund ‘disputed’, passenger gets Rs 1.06 lakh relief
Travel firm ‘denies refund’ as Australia tour cancelled amid Covid, man wins Rs 2.3 lakh