Consultancy takes fee, but ‘fails to apply’ to US universities, girl’s father wins Rs 2.2 lakh

While the consultancy applied to five UK universities, it allegedly did not submit applications to the US universities despite receiving the money. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Telangana recently directed an overseas education consultancy to refund Rs 2.24 lakh to a student’s father after finding that the consultancy allegedly failed to apply to US universities on behalf of his daughter despite collecting the amount for the service.

President Chitneni Latha Kumari and members D Madhavi Latha and Kathyayani Khandavilli of the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission observed on September 30 that the non-refund of the payment amounted to unfair trade practices.

“Owing to the delay in applying to the USA University, the complainant herein sought refund of the amount as his daughter changed her plan, then the Opposite Parties (consultancy) are not allowed to keep the hard earned money of the complainant… The action of non refunding of the amount by the Opposite Parties attracts the definition of unfair trade practice of Consumer Protection Act 2019,” the order read. re