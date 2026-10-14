Consultancy fails to provide ‘promised job’ in Poland, Kerala man wins Rs 1.7 lakh payout

A Kerala consumer commission recently held an education consultancy company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, and directed it to pay Rs 1.75 lakh to a man to whom it had allegedly promised a job in Poland but failed to provide it.
President Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K of the Palakkad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by the man who alleged that the consultancy had taken Rs 1.50 lakh from him, assuring a job in Poland, but neither provided him the job nor refunded the amount.
“From the evidence adduced, it is clear that the complainant (the man) had transferred an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh to the opposite party (the company). As per the complainant, the opposite party did not take any steps to secure a job for the complainant in Poland as assured. The opposite party also failed to refund the amount as per the agreement in case of failure to secure the assured job,” the October 1 order read.
The man claimed that the company had guaranteed him a job as a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) operator within four months from the date of the first payment of the processing fee. The man alleged that the company had also assured him that if they failed to get a job for him, they would refund the entire amount he had paid.
According to the man, he paid Rs 50,000 to the company on April 1, 2024, and processed the amount through Google Pay. The man stated that the company claimed that the job was ready and asked him to pay Rs 1 lakh for sending it to the embassy, as the job visa was almost ready as well. The man then transferred another Rs 1 lakh to the company.
He argued that despite approaching the company various times to know the status of the job, they gave him lame excuses even as his education and experience certificates were in its custody. The man also tried to get a refund for his money, but the company failed to return the amount. Since the company did not appear before the commission and did not file any defence, the proceedings continued ex parte (unilaterally).
The district commission observed that the man had successfully proved his case and the company was “bound to refund the amount together with interest and pay compensation for the deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on their part.”
Therefore, the district consumer commission directed the company to pay Rs 1.50 lakh to the man along with Rs 20,000 as compensation for their deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. The commission also ordered it to pay Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.
The ruling establishes the obligation of education consultancies to provide proper services to consumers and get them the promised jobs, and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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