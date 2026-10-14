Consultancy fails to provide ‘promised job’ in Poland, Kerala man wins Rs 1.7 lakh payout

A Kerala consumer commission recently held an education consultancy company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, and directed it to pay Rs 1.75 lakh to a man to whom it had allegedly promised a job in Poland but failed to provide it.

President Vinay Menon V and members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K of the Palakkad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by the man who alleged that the consultancy had taken Rs 1.50 lakh from him, assuring a job in Poland, but neither provided him the job nor refunded the amount.

“From the evidence adduced, it is clear that the complainant (the man) had transferred an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh to the opposite party (the company). As per the complainant, the opposite party did not take any steps to secure a job for the complainant in Poland as assured. The opposite party also failed to refund the amount as per the agreement in case of failure to secure the assured job,” the October 1 order read.