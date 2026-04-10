Can constitutional jurisdiction be used to settle property rights disputes? Allahabad High Court explains

Allahabad High Court directed the petitioner to use alternate remedy. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court recently observed that settlement of disputes relating to property rights between the private persons or even against the state cannot be adjudicated under Article 226 of the constitution.

A division bench comprising Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Kunal Ravi Singh was hearing a plea seeking directions to remove alleged encroachment and demolish a tubewell structure allegedly raised on petitioner’s property.

“High Court cannot allow the constitutional jurisdiction to be used for deciding disputes for which remedies, under general law, civil or criminal, are available,” the court held in its order dated March 26.

A bench of Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Kunal Ravi Singh disposed of the plea. A bench of Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Kunal Ravi Singh disposed of the plea.

Plea before court

The petitioner had sought directions to remove alleged illegal encroachment from his land including a board mentioning the petitioner’s land as park ‘Shardapuri Colony’.