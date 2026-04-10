Can constitutional jurisdiction be used to settle property rights disputes? Allahabad High Court explains

The Allahabad High Court recently observed that settlement of disputes relating to property rights between the private persons or even against the state cannot be adjudicated under Article 226 of the constitution.
A division bench comprising Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Kunal Ravi Singh was hearing a plea seeking directions to remove alleged encroachment and demolish a tubewell structure allegedly raised on petitioner’s property.
“High Court cannot allow the constitutional jurisdiction to be used for deciding disputes for which remedies, under general law, civil or criminal, are available,” the court held in its order dated March 26.
A bench of Justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Kunal Ravi Singh disposed of the plea.
Plea before court
The petitioner had sought directions to remove alleged illegal encroachment from his land including a board mentioning the petitioner’s land as park ‘Shardapuri Colony’.
He further sought directions to remove the alleged illegal construction of a tubewell on his land.
In his plea, the petitioner also sought protection from interference in his possession and permission to construct a boundary wall.
At the outset, counsel for the contesting respondents raised objections to the maintainability of the petition, arguing that the claims were based on disputed facts and revenue reports, and that the petitioner had an alternative efficacious remedy before the competent civil or revenue court.
It was submitted that the relief sought before the court was based only on a report submitted in the petitioner’s favour by the revenue officials.
The court framed the issue as- whether the writ petition is maintainable for enforcement of such disputed rights, which are claimed against the private individuals or even against the state.
Accepting the objection, the court held that disputes relating to property rights, whether between private parties or involving the State, are ordinarily not amenable to writ jurisdiction.
It reiterated that such issues require adjudication through regular suits where evidence can be properly examined.
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“The settlement of dispute relating to property rights between the private persons or even against the State, the Same cannot be adjudicated or pressed under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. It is repeatedly held by the Hon’ble Apex Court as well as this Court that regular suit is the appropriate remedy for settlement of disputes relating to the property rights,” the bench noted.
It held that the jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution is special and extraordinary and cannot be exercised casually or lightly.
Declining to adjudicate the merits, the court disposed of the petition while granting the petitioner liberty to approach the appropriate civil or revenue forum for relief.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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