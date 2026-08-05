Considering two-stage JEE format for NEET-UG: Government to Supreme Court

The Court will take up the matter on August 6. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the authorities concerned are considering whether the NEET (UG) examination for medical courses should be held in a single-stage or in two stages on the pattern of the JEE for engineering courses.

The government said this in an affidavit filed Monday before the top court which is hearing petitions on the need for reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) framework to prevent question paper leaks.

The affidavit, which outlined the security protocol associated with the conduct of the NEET (UG) exam, said “in respect of NEET (UG), the migration from the Pen-and-Paper mode to a Computer-Based mode, whether in a single-stage or a two-stage examination on the pattern of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains and Advanced), is presently under active consideration by all stakeholders”.