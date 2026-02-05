‘Consent of family not necessary’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court shields adults married for love

While granting protection to a couple that married against their families’ wishes, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently said that the right of two adults to consensually choose each other as life partners is a constitutional manifestation of choice and consent of family, community, or clan, and is not necessary.
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi was dealing with a plea of a married couple who had married against the will of their relatives and were seeking protection from the apprehension of physical violence.
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said that the the right of adults to marry is recognised under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. (Image enhanced using AI)
“Consent of family or community, or clan, is not necessary once two adult individuals agree to enter into wedlock, and their consent has to be piously given primacy,” the court observed on February 3.
A case brought before the court involves two petitioners, who approached seeking judicial intervention for their safety.
The matter involves the petitioner’s decision to marry of their own free will, a choice made in direct opposition to the wishes of their relatives.
Both petitioners assert that they are majors and have the legal capacity to enter into a marriage.
They submitted that they have contracted marriage out of their free will and are currently residing together as husband and wife.
They moved to the court, citing a grave apprehension of physical violence and harassment from their relatives, who oppose the union.
Other high courts
The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently directed the police to take “necessary steps” to protect a couple from threats who were in a live-in relationship.
Justice Subhas Mehla noted that the fundamental right to life stands at such a high pedestal that it must be protected even in the absence of a valid marriage between the parties.
“The fundamental right to life and liberty is so sacrosanct and stands at such a high pedestal that it must be protected even in the absence of an incident like solemnisation of a valid marriage between the parties,” the order said.
The court made this observation while dealing with a plea seeking protection of a couple from physical violence and harassment by their relatives.
