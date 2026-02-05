‘Consent of family not necessary’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court shields adults married for love

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court said that the consent of the family or community is not a prerequisite for a valid marriage between consenting adults.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 01:19 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court marriage article 21The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was dealing with a plea of married couple seeking protection. (Image generated using AI)
While granting protection to a couple that married against their families’ wishes, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently said that the right of two adults to consensually choose each other as life partners is a constitutional manifestation of choice and consent of family, community, or clan, and is not necessary.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi was dealing with a plea of a married couple who had married against the will of their relatives and were seeking protection from the apprehension of physical violence.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi jammu and kashmir high court Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said that the the right of adults to marry is recognised under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. (Image enhanced using AI)

Consent of family or community, or clan, is not necessary once two adult individuals agree to enter into wedlock, and their consent has to be piously given primacy,” the court observed on February 3.

Also Read | ‘Earned, not charity’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on man’s pension denial after 25 years of service

Findings

  • When two adults consensually choose each other as life partners, it is a manifestation of their choice that is recognized under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.
  • Such a right has the sanction of constitutional law, and once that is recognized, said right needs to be protected, and it cannot succumb to conception of class honour or group thinking.
  • The concept of liberty has to be weighed and tested on the touchstone of constitutional sensitivity, protection, and the values it stands for.
Also Read | ‘A cover up’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court fumes over change of employee’s service record post retirement

Background

  • A case brought before the court involves two petitioners, who approached seeking judicial intervention for their safety.
  • The matter involves the petitioner’s decision to marry of their own free will, a choice made in direct opposition to the wishes of their relatives.
  • Both petitioners assert that they are majors and have the legal capacity to enter into a marriage.
  • They submitted that they have contracted marriage out of their free will and are currently residing together as husband and wife.
  • They moved to the court, citing a grave apprehension of physical violence and harassment from their relatives, who oppose the union.

Other high courts

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently directed the police to take “necessary steps” to protect a couple from threats who were in a live-in relationship.

Justice Subhas Mehla noted that the fundamental right to life stands at such a high pedestal that it must be protected even in the absence of a valid marriage between the parties.

“The fundamental right to life and liberty is so sacrosanct and stands at such a high pedestal that it must be protected even in the absence of an incident like solemnisation of a valid marriage between the parties,” the order said.

The court made this observation while dealing with a plea seeking protection of a couple from physical violence and harassment by their relatives.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.

 

