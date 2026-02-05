‘Consent of family not necessary’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court shields adults married for love

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court was dealing with a plea of married couple seeking protection. (Image generated using AI)

While granting protection to a couple that married against their families’ wishes, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court recently said that the right of two adults to consensually choose each other as life partners is a constitutional manifestation of choice and consent of family, community, or clan, and is not necessary.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi was dealing with a plea of a married couple who had married against the will of their relatives and were seeking protection from the apprehension of physical violence.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said that the the right of adults to marry is recognised under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said that theArticles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. (Image enhanced using AI)

“Consent of family or community, or clan, is not necessary once two adult individuals agree to enter into wedlock, and their consent has to be piously given primacy,” the court observed on February 3.