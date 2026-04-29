‘Consensual relationship gone sour’: Delhi court acquits man of rape charges

A Delhi court Wednesday acquitted a man, who was in a relationship with a woman from another faith, in a rape case lodged in August 2025 while noting that the relationship between the couple was a consensual one.

The man was in judicial custody from September to mid-April before his acquittal.

The court observed that the case involved a romantic relationship that lasted nearly three years, which was given a criminal colour after it ended.

“… it is clear there existed a consensual relation between the prosecutrix and the accused, which perhaps went sour for some reason, which probably triggered the lodging of the present FIR. These facts clearly show that there is considerable unexplained delay in reporting the matter to police and, thus, the false implication of the accused cannot be ruled out,” said Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vishal Pahuja of Tis Hazari Court in his judgment dated April 13 which was recently made public.

“All the evidence brought on record by the prosecution shows that the prosecutrix entered into a relationship with the accused due to love and affection. The prosecutrix willingly consented to have sexual intercourse with the accused with whom she was in love, not because he promised to marry her but because she also desired it,” the judge said.

“.. the prosecutrix alleged that the accused committed rape upon her in December 2022 and thereafter repeatedly till June 2025 but she did not raise any issue till lodging of the FIR in August 2025. Prosecutrix failed to give any plausible explanation as to why she waited so long to lodge the complaint against the accused… Lodging an FIR after unreasonable delay without any plausible reasons or grounds is very fatal to the case of the prosecution,” he added.

As per the complainant’s case, she met the accused in December 2022 after which they became friends. It was alleged that on December 9 that year, the accused established physical relations with her on the “false pretext of marriage”.

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The complainant had further alleged that in May last year, she became pregnant after which the man administered some medicine to her which caused miscarriage. The man was booked on charges of rape, rape repeatedly on the same woman and causing miscarriage without woman’s consent.

On the miscarriage charge, the court held that the prosecution provided no medical evidence to support their claim.

“… medical documents only prove the pregnancy status of the prosecutrix but nowhere it reflects the name of the accused as the person responsible for the pregnancy of the prosecutrix. PW1, during her cross examination, admitted that no medical document reflects the name of the accused as the father of the baby,” ASJ Pahuja said.

“Now if the accused had given the pills to the prosecutrix or caused her abortion, the same would have been stated by the prosecutrix during her medical examination but it is not the case herein… admittedly, no medical evidence has been adduced on record to establish that miscarriage of the prosecutrix happened due to consumption of any medicine. No doctor to this effect has been examined by prosecutrix to corroborate the claim of prosecutrix,” he added.

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“The prosecutrix, being a… matured lady of 27 years, cannot be assumed to be so naive that she was not aware of the probable consequences of the acts [to which] she was giving her consent to establish physical relations. It is not the case of the prosecution that the prosecutrix was blackmailed by the accused through any means or she was under any kind of threat, rather she always willingly entered into friendship and then into physical relationship with the accused,” the Judge said.

The court also noted that the prosecution has not examined the mother of the woman, who could have been the “material witness” in the case.

Defence counsel Fahad Khan told The Indian Express, “While the FIR was registered in August 2025 following allegations of sexual assault under the pretext of marriage, the case quickly became a focal point for ‘love jihad’ narratives on social media. Despite the intense societal pressure and gravity of accusations… we maintained full faith in the judicial process…”