The Supreme Court on Friday said it would ensure that traders at Connaught Place in Delhi are duly compensated if it finds they were unlawfully deprived of business due to the Tiranga protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was responding to a petition filed by Delhi Kirana Committee and Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association, seeking its intervention in the matter.

Seeking urgent listing of the plea, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, appearing for the petitioners, said that the protests were causing traders daily losses of over Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore. He added that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had issued a notice Thursday night on shutting down Central Park in Connaught Place. “There is grave urgency,” he added.