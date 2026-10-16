Supreme Court hints at compensation for traders if CJP protests unlawful

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would ensure that traders at Connaught Place in Delhi are duly compensated if it finds they were unlawfully deprived of business due to the Tiranga protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was responding to a petition filed by Delhi Kirana Committee and Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association, seeking its intervention in the matter.
Seeking urgent listing of the plea, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, appearing for the petitioners, said that the protests were causing traders daily losses of over Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore. He added that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had issued a notice Thursday night on shutting down Central Park in Connaught Place. “There is grave urgency,” he added.
Justice Bagchi pointed out that “the Delhi High Court has dealt with this matter. So we are not going to interfere.” To this, Dehadrai said his petition is different. Justice Bagchi sought to disagree and said, “No. This is not different. They are all related. Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell moomphalli (peanuts), someone wants to maintain law and order, all are related.”
Counsel for traders’ body cites ‘grave urgency’
Dehadrai said the festive season is approaching and the traders are concerned.
The CJI said that the earliest it can be listed for hearing is when the court reopens after Dussehra recess on October 26. “We can list it on the reopening of the court,” he added.
Dehadrai pressed for immediate listing. “There is grave urgency because now Karva Chauth, Dussehra and Diwali (are) coming up,” he said.
The CJI said, “We are aware. We hope better sense will prevail on everyone…we know that all small shopkeepers, rediwala, they earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty entire families will face.”
Justice Bagchi said, “Whatever you want to point out, do on October 26. If there is a loss of business, and we hold that it is unlawfully done to your clients, we will exercise our powers under constitutional tort jurisdiction. Let’s cross that bridge when it comes.”
Dehadrai referred to the NDMC notice, but the bench did not relent. “We will take it up on October 26. If we feel that the NDMC’s order is a disproportionate restriction, we told you, there are ample jurisdiction evolved by this court under compensation and public law. We will act,” Justice Bagchi said.