Cases where Congress Nandigram pick sought court protection closed: State

Milan Pradhan (left) was arrested barely a few hours after Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will support Congress in the Nandigram bypolls (Express photo)

The West Bengal government informed the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday that it had withdrawn five cases in which the Congress Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan sought protection from arrest. He was arrested on September 18 in a 2007 case, hours after Mamata Banerjee’s TMC faction offered support to him.

Additional Advocate-General Rajdeep Majumdar submitted that the Congress candidate was arrested in five of the 11 cases registered against him. “In the six cases he moved, he had not been warranted. The five cases have already been withdrawn by the state, and in the sixth case he is not accused,” he said.

Majumdar added that Pradhan was arrested in five cases in which warrants had been pending since 2021.