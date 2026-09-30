‘Will dismiss’: Supreme Court on plea against Nandigram Congress candidate’s bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down the West Bengal government’s request to urgently take up its appeal challenging the interim bail granted to Congress leader Milan Pradhan, who is contesting the Nandigram Assembly bypoll.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was presiding over a three-judge bench, to list the appeal for hearing on Thursday. The CJI, however, said he would list it for hearing on October 5.
Mehta said Pradhan was facing murder charges and it would become infructuous if it is not heard before the bypoll, scheduled for October 6. The CJI said, “We can assure we will dismiss it, but will dismiss on Monday.”
The Calcutta High Court had on September 29 granted Pradhan interim bail in the six cases linked to the 2007 land agitation. Five of these cases are in Nandigram and one in neighbouring Khejuri. Four of these are murder cases. The court granted him interim bail for three weeks ahead of the October 6 bypoll, and directed him to surrender before the Haldia court on October 21.
The cases related to the time when Pradhan was member of the Bhumi Uchchhed Pratirodh Committee, formed to protest against land acquisition for a chemical hub.
Pradhan was arrested on September 18, hours after the Trinamool Congress candidate said she was withdrawing her nomination and party chief Mamata Banerjee announced support for Pradhan.
According to Pradhan’s counsel, in 2021, the TMC government withdrew cases registered during the Nandigram movement. But this decision was challenged in the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the cases to be reopened.