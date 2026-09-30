‘Will dismiss’: Supreme Court on plea against Nandigram Congress candidate’s bail

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the West Bengal government, said Congress leader Milan Pradhan was facing murder charges and the matter would become infructuous if it is not heard before the Nandigram bypoll on October 6.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down the West Bengal government’s request to urgently take up its appeal challenging the interim bail granted to Congress leader Milan Pradhan, who is contesting the Nandigram Assembly bypoll.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was presiding over a three-judge bench, to list the appeal for hearing on Thursday. The CJI, however, said he would list it for hearing on October 5.

Mehta said Pradhan was facing murder charges and it would become infructuous if it is not heard before the bypoll, scheduled for October 6. The CJI said, “We can assure we will dismiss it, but will dismiss on Monday.”