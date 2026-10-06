‘Beyond healthy criticism’: Court orders takedown of Punjab Congress politician’s AI videos

A Chandigarh court has ordered three Facebook pages to remove AI-generated videos for allegedly maligning the reputation of Punjab Congress functionary Amandeep Kumar. The court said that the content appeared to go “beyond healthy public criticism” and could “adversely affect the health of our democracy and the process of manufacturing of public consent”.

Kumar sought an interim injunction on the transmission of AI-generated videos in a civil case against the three Facebook pages.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Kuldeep Singh noted that the AI-generated scripted videos contained politically calculated material, in favour of the ruling party in Punjab, and against Kumar, who is from an opposition political party, and held that there was a prima facie case and irreparable loss and balance of convenience in favour of Kumar.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“The said pages appear to have a political agenda which is beyond healthy public criticism and apparently maligns the image of an individual without verified facts, knowingly. This is quite a serious act done in a very uncontrolled, casual manner, which may adversely affect the health of our democracy and the process of manufacturing of public consent, and the ruling party is responsible for controlling such acts,” the October 5 order said.

The order added, “The other video links given by the plaintiff (Kumar) mentioned in this order show the apparent AI-generated scripted videos painting one person, namely Amandeep Jaintipua, negatively.”

Politics vs AI

Amandeep Kumar, a lawyer and Congress political figure from Punjab, approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging that three Facebook pages, namely “Batale di Rajneeti”, “Kachi laan” and “Thanedar uncle”, with substantial public reach with 2,200 followers, 1, 100 followers and 11,000 followers respectively, fabricated his visual representation through artificial intelligence and published it in a manner falsely portraying him in a body, dress and appearance, which he never adopted, posed for or consented to.

Kumar stated that his reputation and public credibility are important to his political career. He acknowledged that his political actions, speeches, policies and public conduct are subject to fair public criticism and legitimate political disagreements, but objected to the false representation of him through the AI-generated content by these pages.

Story continues below this ad

Recently, Kumar came across highly objectionable videos and reels wherein his recognisable face and appearance have been digitally manipulated through Artificial Intelligence and shared on the said Facebook pages. The artificial content was calculated to ridicule and humiliate his character in order to malign his position. The material went to huge public exposure, reaching approximately 178 K, 180 K and 47.8 K views and public reactions. Every share of content exposes the fabricated representation to entire new audience, he stated.

Advocates Harinder Deep Singh Bains, Jasdeep Singh Dhillon, Himmat Singh Bajwa and Abhay Singh Mann, appearing for the Congress leader, contended that due to the publishing of aforesaid AI-generated fake content from the referred Facebook pages, irreparable loss is being caused to Kumar, which necessitates the grant of ad-interim ex parte interim injunction putting restraint over the pages from further publishing the fabricated and morphed AI-generated content representing him on any social media platform.

The counsel argued that Kumar, who is known as Amandeep Jaintipura, was a frontrunner for the elections of Members of Legislative Assembly under the Indian National Congress Party, from Batala constituency in Punjab in 2027.

It was submitted that the Social India Platform referred to contains defamatory, falsely scripted AI-generated content calculated to malign his image, with content glorifying the image of the current MLA from Batala, to benefit the ruling political party.

Story continues below this ad

The scripted AI-generated content branded Kumar in a negative light, which is against the truth and strikes at the very fundamental right of the plaintiff concerning dignified public life, the counsel added.

It was argued that it was not the case of healthy and fair criticism; rather, it was cheap politics which uses the technology in an uncontrolled, unchecked and irresponsible manner. Therefore, there is a strong prima facie case, irreparable loss and balance of convenience in favour of Kumar.

Interim injunction granted

The court granted the interim injunction to Kumar against the Facebook pages, directing them to refrain from further disseminating, publishing, or uploading AI-generated content involving him until the next date of hearing.

Further, the court granted an ad-interim ex parte injunction directing the concerned platform to disable public access to, or suspend, the pages, namely ‘Thanedar uncle’, ‘Kachi laan’, and ‘Batale Di Rajneeti’, linked to the AI-generated content against Kumar, until the next date of hearing. The matter will be next heard on October 22.