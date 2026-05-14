Congress moves HC seeking execution of sale deed for former HQ at Jantar Mantar Road

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the Delhi government to a plea by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) seeking its direction to execute a sale/conveyance deed in favour of the Indian National Congress (INC) for a bungalow at 7, Jantar Mantar Road, which has earlier served as the party’s headquarters more than six decades ago.

The AICC, in possession of the property since 1946, that evolved as a nerve centre of political activities and was frequented by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, had also paid over Rs 6.10 lakh to the Government of India for purchase of the property in 1959. The INC had shifted its base here after relocating from Allahabad following India’s Independence, maintaining the property as its official headquarter until 1969.

However, in 1969, during the split of the INC, owing to a power tussle between Morarji Desai and Indira Gandhi, it became the headquarters of the Desai-led faction, and remained so till 1977. In 1977, Janata Dal allied with Desai’s Congress (O), and it became the headquarters of Janata Dal. At the time of the split, some of the outhouses on the premises were occupied by tenants and in 1970, the AICC requested the Centre that the tenants be evicted and vacant possession of the property be given to it before the execution of the sale deed.

However the sale deed could not be executed despite the payment made in May 1959 on account of the Congress party split as dispute remained over factions laying claim to the property.

In 2014, the Supreme Court finally held that all the properties and funds of the Indian National Congress, before its split in 1969, would belong to the Indira Gandhi-led Congress faction, that is the AICC.

In 2017, the party wrote to the Land and Building department of the Delhi government, requesting execution of conveyance/sale deed for the property, against the payment of Rs 6.10 lakh in 1959. However, till date, Congress claims, the government has neither responded nor initiated any step for the sale deed, despite repeated representations and submissions of necessary documents.

On Thursday the matter was taken up before Justice Purushaindra Kaurav. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Congress, requested the court to grant interim relief by directing the authorities to not allot the property to “anybody else” pending final adjudication or execution of the sale deed.

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Justice Kaurav, however, orally remarked, “Mr Singhvi let me tell you, I have doubt regarding maintainability (of this petition in writ jurisdiction), therefore if you want to press for any interim relief, you have to satisfy that the petition is maintainable…you perhaps will have to file a civil suit…it appears that (you have filed this petition) to wriggle out of the limitation aspect (that will come in the way of a civil suit as well).”

The Centre, represented by ASG Chetan Sharma and its standing counsel Ashish Dixit too raised the ground of maintainability before the court.

The court however issued notice to the Centre, and Delhi’s Land and Building department, seeking their responses on the contentions being raised in the petition. It will hear the matter next on September 14.