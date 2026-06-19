Congress, CPI move Bombay High Court challenging Maharashtra Special Public Security Act

Claiming that it would “suppress constitutionally protected peaceful and legitimate dissent,” the state unit of the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Act.

As per the government, the law intends to “provide for effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations or similar organisations.”

The legislation was passed by the Assembly in July last year and got the President’s assent in December 2025.

The law empowered the government to declare any suspect organisation as an “unlawful organisation” and laid down four offences under which an individual can be punished.