Conduct preliminary probe before booking offences against advocates, Karnataka HC directs police; cites ‘dangerous trend’

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the trend of implicating advocates cannot be allowed to continue because then there would be complaints against every lawyer.

The Karnataka High Court Friday directed the police to conduct an inquiry before registering a criminal offence against advocates. The direction was given after the court stayed further investigation in a criminal case registered against an advocate on a complaint filed by the husband of a woman whom he represents in matrimonial and civil proceedings.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted in the order that a very dangerous trend that is now emerging from the hands of complainants is that they have begun to implicate the advocates for penal consequences, alleging highly improbable offences, just because they are representing the accused.

Raising a concern that if this trend is permitted to be continued, it will have a ‘chilling effect’ on the profession as there would be complaints against every advocate, the bench said, “Therefore, the police should, prior to registration of the crime against the advocates, consider an enquiry to be conducted albeit prima facie, with regards to the allegations made by the complainants against the advocates.”