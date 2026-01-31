Conduct preliminary probe before booking offences against advocates, Karnataka HC directs police; cites ‘dangerous trend’

The Karnataka High Court observed that complainants have started to implicate advocates for penal consequences just because they represent the accused. It said this could have a ‘chilling effect’ on the profession.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
3 min readBengaluruJan 31, 2026 12:21 PM IST
legalJustice M Nagaprasanna noted that the trend of implicating advocates cannot be allowed to continue because then there would be complaints against every lawyer.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka High Court Friday directed the police to conduct an inquiry before registering a criminal offence against advocates. The direction was given after the court stayed further investigation in a criminal case registered against an advocate on a complaint filed by the husband of a woman whom he represents in matrimonial and civil proceedings.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted in the order that a very dangerous trend that is now emerging from the hands of complainants is that they have begun to implicate the advocates for penal consequences, alleging highly improbable offences, just because they are representing the accused.

Raising a concern that if this trend is permitted to be continued, it will have a ‘chilling effect’ on the profession as there would be complaints against every advocate, the bench said, “Therefore, the police should, prior to registration of the crime against the advocates, consider an enquiry to be conducted albeit prima facie, with regards to the allegations made by the complainants against the advocates.”

Also Read | Why Supreme Court ruled that a lawyer cannot be sued for providing faulty ‘service’

The court indicated that it would pass a detailed order on the issue at a later stage and posted the matter for hearing on February 19.

Senior Advocate Vivek Subba Reddy, appearing for the petitioner advocate Yaseen Saleh, submitted that the dispute was between the husband and wife, and since Yaseen represented the wife in cases against the husband, he has been named as accused no.10 in the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the wife.

Advocate Yaseen represents the complainant’s wife in court in their divorce proceedings and also in the suit for partition filed by the woman last year. In his petition, Yaseen has stated that on December 26, 2025, he had even addressed a written complaint by email to the KG Halli police station, the East Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, specifically stating that the woman’s husband was threatening to register false FIRs.

Advocate Yaseen has approached the court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 351(2) (criminal Intimidation), and under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Story continues below this ad

The plea said that the FIR registered by the complainant husband is pre-planned and retaliatory in nature, and provisions of the SC/ST Act cannot be invoked as the complainant and the accused (his wife) belong to the same caste. Moreover, roping in an advocate for representing a client is per se illegal and an abuse of process.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
'It seems the process will now be discontinued': Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
'It seems the process will now be discontinued': Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Piyush Goyal, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, india eu free trade agreement, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
EU deal goes beyond trade... can lift manufacturing: Piyush Goyal
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Catherine OHara passes away at 71
Catherine O’Hara dies at 71: Macaulay Culkin remembers on-screen 'mama', Dan Levy pays tribute to Schitt’s Creek co-star
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
How Ronaldo and Georgina fell in love
From Bus Rides to Bugattis: How Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s love story truly began
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Advertisement
Must Read
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Google just wiped 9 million Android devices from a secret chinese proxy network
Google says millions of Android phones and smart devices were unknowingly used as part of a global proxy network.
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
From Bus Rides to Bugattis: How Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s love story truly began
How Ronaldo and Georgina fell in love
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement