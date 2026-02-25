Need some compulsory mechanism to ensure people vote: Supreme Court

The petitioners demanded that there should be elections even if there is only one candidate, so that voters can use the ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option if they want to. According to them, it is possible that NOTA might win more votes than the sole candidate in the fray. (File Photo)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant orally observed on Wednesday that there may be a need for a mechanism to make voting compulsory to ensure voter participation.

“Sometimes it feels like we need to have some compulsory mechanism, not very harsh, but some compulsory mechanism, to ensure that people go and vote,” the CJI said, presiding over a three-judge bench.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing pleas by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and Shiv Khera, challenging Section 53(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The provision says that if the number of candidates is equal to the number of seats to be filled, the returning officer should declare all such candidates to be duly elected to fill those seats.