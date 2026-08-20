Comply with waste management rules or face power, water supply cut: Supreme Court

On Tuesday, the court was informed that the SCMC, giving full effect to the orders of the “Court read with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, has communicated, initiated, and put in place the Statutory Committees for the implementation and enforcement of the” Rules.

BULK WASTE Generators (BWGs), which fail to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, can face temporary disconnection of power or water supply until they submit a compliance certificate.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the committee set up on its orders to monitor the implementation of the Rules, to take steps to direct District Collectors to identify all BWGs “within their respective jurisdictions, in cooperation with the Local Bodies, within six weeks” and inform them about the consequences of non-compliance.

A bench of Justices S V N Bhatti and N V Anjaria said, “Every local body shall, through its Chairman/Commissioner/Secretary, as directed by the jurisdictional District Collector, communicate in writing to every BWG within its limits the obligations viz, (i) segregation, storage and handover of solid waste generated; and (ii) the consequence of non-compliance resulting in the temporary disconnection of water and electricity supply by order of the District Collector’s Special Cell, restorable upon submission of a compliance certificate by the BWG.”