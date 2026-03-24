‘Completely aghast’: Bombay HC orders probe into minor rape victim’s ‘failed’ abortion and baby’s death

The plea sought an FIR against the hospital staff for the offence of causing death by negligence, murder, and endangerment under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The Bombay High Court expressed “shock” over Satara Civil Hospital’s handling of a rape victim’s nearly 26-week abortion, which led to a baby’s birth due to alleged starvation as the facility prioritised DNA sampling over life support.

“Considering the seriousness and gravity” of the matter, the Kolhapur circuit bench of the High Court ordered the principal secretary of the Public Health Department to immediately carry out a “thorough inquiry” into the incident after noting a civil surgeon’s report stating that the petitioner’s abortion was “successfully done.”

Another bench of the Bombay High Court on March 7 allowed abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act when the petitioner was nearly 24 weeks pregnant. The Medical Board recommended it to avoid injury to the petitioner’s physical and mental health.