‘Nothing is more important than the common man’s safety and security’: SC flags concern over insufficient Railways’ budgetary allocation

The Supreme Court also asked the chief commissioner of Railway Safety to present further practical suggestions that can be implemented immediately.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 02:36 PM IST
railwaysStating that it is in favour of extending insurance to all passengers travelling by Railways, the court has now asked the Railways to revisit this. (Express Photo)
The Supreme Court recently expressed displeasure over the Railway Budget’s allocation for passenger safety, urging authorities to do more to improve it. A bench of Justices A Amanullah and R Mahadevan made the comments in its February 3 order, while dealing with a matter concerning railway safety.

Hearing it on January 13, the bench sought from the Indian Railways, a “specific affidavit bringing on record the exact figure of the budgetary allocation made to the Ministry of Railways by Parliament under the concerned Finance Acts for the last three years; the internal allocation of funds by the Ministry of Railways under various heads, and; further, the actual expenditure incurred on each and every head, including the latest figures, to the extent available, for the current Financial Year 2025-2026.”

After perusing the affidavit filed by the Railways, the court said it “indicates that the largest chunk used of the Budget allocation is for investment in PSUs/JV/SPVs, which in the tentative view of the Court is absolutely unacceptable.”

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of the common man, who travels and reposes trust in the Railways, and the Railways is not an organisation to make investment elsewhere. We expect that the authorities concerned would be more pragmatic and ensure that a substantial amount of the Budget allocation is invested for the betterment of the Railways directly into the infrastructure, and among such, safety and security take priority,” the bench said.

Two key aspects had arisen during the hearing of the matter. First was taking care of unmanned crossings and the construction of railway over- and under-bridges, and ‘Kavach’, the automatic/automated safety system installed on rail tracks to prevent untoward incidents caused by human error.

The second was an insurance facility/option for passengers, limited to online purchases and not available over the counter.

Stating that it is in favour of extending insurance to all passengers travelling by Railways, the court has now asked the Railways to revisit this. The court also asked the chief commissioner of Railway Safety to present before it, on the next date of hearing, further practical suggestions that can be implemented straightaway.

The bench will hear it next on February 17.

 

