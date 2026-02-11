‘Nothing is more important than the common man’s safety and security’: SC flags concern over insufficient Railways’ budgetary allocation

Stating that it is in favour of extending insurance to all passengers travelling by Railways, the court has now asked the Railways to revisit this. (Express Photo)

The Supreme Court recently expressed displeasure over the Railway Budget’s allocation for passenger safety, urging authorities to do more to improve it. A bench of Justices A Amanullah and R Mahadevan made the comments in its February 3 order, while dealing with a matter concerning railway safety.

Hearing it on January 13, the bench sought from the Indian Railways, a “specific affidavit bringing on record the exact figure of the budgetary allocation made to the Ministry of Railways by Parliament under the concerned Finance Acts for the last three years; the internal allocation of funds by the Ministry of Railways under various heads, and; further, the actual expenditure incurred on each and every head, including the latest figures, to the extent available, for the current Financial Year 2025-2026.”