Collegium recommends elevation of 4 chief justices, senior advocate as Supreme Court judges

THE SUPREME Court Collegium has recommended the names of four High Court Chief Justices and a Senior Advocate practising in the top court for elevation as its judges.
The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, after its meetings on May 22 and Wednesday recommended elevation of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Arun Palli besides Senior Advocate V. Mohana, as its judges.
Mohana who graduated from Coimbatore Law College, was designated as a Senior Advocate by the SC in April 2015.
The SC currently has only one woman judge, Justice B V Nagarathna. Mohana’s name, if accepted, by the government will take the strength to 2. She is the second woman from the Bar to be recommended for elevation to SC after Justice Indu Malhotra.
CJI Kant had in March this year recommended to the government to increase the sanctioned strength of SC judges from the present 34 to 38 so that a permanent constitution bench can be put in place to hear pending matters.
The government accepted the suggestion and on May 5 approved the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which sought to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, to increase the strength of the court by four.
The SC currently has a working strength of 32. More vacancies will arise this year with at least four judges expected to retire.