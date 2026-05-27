Collegium recommends elevation of 4 chief justices, senior advocate as Supreme Court judges

Five judges have been recommended to the top court.

THE SUPREME Court Collegium has recommended the names of four High Court Chief Justices and a Senior Advocate practising in the top court for elevation as its judges.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, after its meetings on May 22 and Wednesday recommended elevation of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Arun Palli besides Senior Advocate V. Mohana, as its judges.

Mohana who graduated from Coimbatore Law College, was designated as a Senior Advocate by the SC in April 2015.