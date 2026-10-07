College withholds security money over lost receipt, MBBS student wins Rs 2.40 lakh

A Rohtak consumer commission ordered a private medical college to pay Rs 2.40 lakh to a former MBBS student after it withheld his refundable security and library deposits because he could not produce the original receipt.

The commission held that the mere failure to produce the original receipt was not, by itself, sufficient ground to permanently deny the refundable security amount, especially when the payment was supported by documentary evidence.

President Nagender Singh Kadian, along with members Dr Tripti Pannu and Dr Vijender Singh, was hearing a complaint filed by a 26-year-old man who had completed his MBBS degree, including internship, in January 2019.

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“The mere non-production of the original receipt, in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, cannot by itself be treated as sufficient ground to permanently deny the complainant the refundable security amount, particularly when the payment is otherwise supported by documentary evidence and the respondents (colleges) have not established that the said amount was adjusted, refunded or otherwise utilised towards any lawful liability of the complainant,” the September 24 order read.

Shifted to another college

The man claimed that he took admission in the private medical college in 2012 and deposited Rs 2 lakh as refundable security and Rs 25,000 as refundable library security with the institute on September 15, 2012.

The man added that the said Institute was subsequently closed due to administrative reasons and its students were shifted to various medical colleges in Haryana. The complainant, along with other students, was shifted to another college at Hisar in 2017, where he completed his MBBS degree, including internship, in 2019.

However, the man added that the security money was lying with the said college and he submitted a request letter in 2019 to the principal of the said colleges seeking refund of the security amount of Rs 2.25 lakh and enclosed a copy of the receipt. However, he was asked to produce the original receipt, which the complainant stated had been lost and was not traceable.

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Despite repeated requests, the security amount was not refunded, and the colleges ultimately refused to release the amount. Aggrieved, he moved the commission seeking refund and compensation for deficiency in service, causing him mental agony and harassment.

The complainant was represented by advocate Anurag Malik before the commission.

College’s defence

The college submitted that the complainant has not produced or furnished the original receipt of depositing the said security amount with the college, and in the absence of the original receipt of the security amount, it cannot be refunded, as the college is non-functional.

It was further submitted that it was also instructed to all the candidates of each batch to submit the original fee receipts, but the complainant has not deposited the original fee receipt despite the direction to do so.

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‘Some students got refund’

The commission noted that it was an admitted position that the complainant had been a student of the erstwhile college and was subsequently shifted to another college. It also highlighted that the colleges themselves admitted that security amounts of other similarly situated students had been refunded pursuant to the government decision.

“The documents placed on record further show that even some students who subsequently submitted their receipts were thereafter granted refund,” it noted.

The commission further noted that the record demonstrates that the said security amount was refundable and that the university had undertaken the process of refunding the same to similarly situated students. “In these circumstances, withholding the refundable security and library security amount of the complainant merely on account of non-production of the original receipt, despite the availability of a copy of the receipt and the affidavit furnished by him regarding its loss, amounts to deficiency in service on the part of the respondents (colleges),” it added.

The commission also found that the colleges had not established that the amount had been adjusted, refunded or used towards any lawful liability of the complainant.

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Accordingly, the commission directed that said college pay Rs 2.25 lakh to the complainant along with Rs 10,000 towards compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 5,000towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that non-production of the original receipt cannot, in the particular circumstances of the case, by itself justify denial of a refundable security amount when payment is otherwise supported by documentary evidence.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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