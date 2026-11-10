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- Certificate
- college
- fee
- MBBS
A college cannot retain a student’s original certificates as security for fee recovery, the Telangana High Court has held, directing a Hyderabad-based medical institution to return the documents of an MBBS graduate within a week.
Justice Juvvadi Sridevi passed the order while allowing a plea filed by a 27-year-old doctor who approached the court alleging that the college was withholding his original certificates over outstanding tuition fees.
“Even assuming that the college has any monetary claim against the petitioner, the proper remedy, if any, available is to pursue appropriate proceedings in accordance with law for recovery of its dues. However, the college cannot retain the petitioner’s original certificates as security for recovery of any amount claimed by it…,” the court said on November 5.
According to the petitioner, he had submitted all his original certificates, including Secondary School Certificate (SSC) marks memo, rank card and hall ticket of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), transfer certificate, and migration certificate at the time of his admission to the college.
The petitioner said he had deposited Rs 47.5 lakh towards tuition and other fees for the first four years of his MBBS course. However, owing to financial constraints, he could not pay the remaining Rs 11.75 lakh for the final year. The college then withheld his original academic certificates.
The counsel for the petitioner argued that the withholding of these documents had prevented him from completing the process of permanent registration with the Telangana Medical Council and securing employment for nearly a year. It was stated that the documents were required for verification during the NEET-PG 2026 counselling process. Any further delay, he argued, would seriously prejudice his career.
The court noted that it was undisputed that the petitioner had submitted his original certificates to the college at the time of admission and that the documents remained in its custody. “The said certificates, being personal and academic credentials, are undoubtedly the exclusive property of the petitioner,” it observed.
“ln the absence of any statutory or legal authority, respondent no. 3 has no authority whatsoever to retain the petitioner’s original certificates,” the judge said.
The court also stated that even if the college wishes to recover any fee dues from the petitioner, the proper remedy is to pursue appropriate legal proceedings for recovery of its dues. It held that the college cannot retain the petitioner’s original certificates as security for recovery of any amount claimed by it and that such retention is wholly unlawful and cannot be justified on the ground of any outstanding liability.
Holding that the petitioner was entitled to the immediate return of his documents, the court directed the college and the university to return his original certificates within one week of receiving a copy of the order.