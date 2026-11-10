A college cannot retain a student’s original certificates as security for fee recovery, the Telangana High Court has held, directing a Hyderabad-based medical institution to return the documents of an MBBS graduate within a week.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi passed the order while allowing a plea filed by a 27-year-old doctor who approached the court alleging that the college was withholding his original certificates over outstanding tuition fees.

“Even assuming that the college has any monetary claim against the petitioner, the proper remedy, if any, available is to pursue appropriate proceedings in accordance with law for recovery of its dues. However, the college cannot retain the petitioner’s original certificates as security for recovery of any amount claimed by it…,” the court said on November 5.