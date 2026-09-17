Cold drink sold a day after expiry, retailer ordered to pay Rs 10,000 compensation

A consumer commission in Punjab has directed a retailer to refund Rs 69 and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to a consumer after finding that the retailer sold her a cold drink bottle one day after its expiry date.

President Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat on September 8 held the retailer liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for selling an expired product to the complainant.

“The acts and omissions of the OPs have not only resulted in causing of monetary loss to the complainant, but the complainant has also suffered mental agony and shock. As such, the OPs are guilty of rendering deficient service and also adopted the unfair trade practice while selling the expiry product to the complainant,” the order read.