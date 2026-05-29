No immediate relief in Delhi High Court: What Abhijeet Dipke plea to unblock Cockroach Janta Party X handle says

The Delhi High Court on Friday has denied immediate relief to Cockroach Janta Party's founder Dipke.

While the Delhi High Court on Friday directed MeiTY’s review to examine the plea of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke without granting any immediate relief, his petition has raised some key questions over the unblocking of CJP’s X account called @CJP_2029.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav of the Delhi High Court in today’s hearing said that the review committee constituted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India will examine all aspects. He also granted liberty to Dipketo to appear via a virtual platform.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal and advocate Vrinda Grover argued the plea, which was drafted and filed by advocate Nakul Gandhi.