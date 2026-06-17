Cockroach home, costly design flaw: Godrej ordered to pay Rs 75,718 by consumer body

Kolkata District Consumer Redressal Commission recently held Godrej Interio liable for deficiency in service and directed the company to either replace the steel almirah with a “manufacturing defect” or to refund Rs 55,718 along with litigation costs and compensation (Rs 10,000 each) to a 68-year-old man who had “somehow managed” to purchase the almirah with his hard-earned money.
A bench consisting of Manoj Kumar Rai (President), Ashoka Guha Roy Bera (Member), and Gopal Chandra Roy (Member) was hearing a complaint filed by a man who had purchased a Godrej steel almirah for keeping his valuables, the same, however, got infested by insects due to a gap in the almirah doors and the company had refused to replace or refund the same.
“The main purpose of almirah is to keep the goods protected from being damaged by insects, cockroaches etc. Since, it is proven that there are gaps in the almirah through which insects can enter into it, it is established that there is manufacturing defect in manufacture of such almirah and as such the complainant is entitled to replacement of almirah or refund of value of said almirah,” the June 9 order read.
The district commission observed that it was proven that the man had sent an email to the company, requesting the replacement of the almirah and that the company had informed the man about their inability to replace the same, as the gap was part of the design.
The commission further noted that the company had stated that the said gap was provided to avoid rubbing of panels in the almirah, to avoid scratches. The company had also advised the man to use a proper cleaning kit to avoid the insects from entering the almirah.
According to the commission, the main purpose of an almirah was to keep the goods protected from being damaged by insects, cockroaches, etc., and since it was proven that there were gaps in the almirah through which insects can enter it, it was established that there was a manufacturing defect in the almirah
The commission hence held that the man was entitled to replacement of the almirah or a refund of the value of said almirah, and as a deficiency in service by the company had been established.
Accordingly, the commission directed the company to replace the defective almirah with a new one as per the man’s choice by adjusting the price to be paid or to refund the amount of Rs 55,718 along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from April 9, 2021, to the day of taking return of the defective almirah.
The company was further directed to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the man, along with Rs 10,000 as litigation costs.
It was argued on behalf of the company that the gap in the almirah had been provided for its smooth functioning, and that it was very nominal, permissible and as per the design of the almirah.
It was further contended that the said gap was also there at the time of purchasing the almirah and while choosing it. The counsel also submitted that there was no deficiency in service on the part of the company, as the complaint was attended promptly by their service representatives.
The counsel further stated that the complaint was false, baseless, not maintainable and there was no reason to file this case against the company.
This order warns the consumers to be alert regarding their rights and that must pursue their grievances in consumer courts so that companies do not get away with selling defective products.
The ruling also establishes the obligation of the companies to provide follow up services and the fact that refund/replacement cannot be simple denied because the company calls the flaw in the product to be “part of the design.”
Accordingly, the products must be examined carefully by the consumers while and after buying the same in order to check them for possible defects.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact consumer helpline in their respective states (West Bengal helpline: 033-2479-3078) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.