Co-ed schools safe, foster respect: Himachal High Court upholds merger of girls’ school

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has upheld the merger of a girls’ school established in 1955 with a co-educational school in Chamba district, rejecting concerns that the move would compromise girls’ safety or discourage them from attending classes. Observing that co-education would foster “mutual respect amongst different genders”, the court directed the state to provide at least 20 separate toilets each for girls and boys, besides separate such facilities for male and female staff.

Emphasising the significance of co-ed education, a bench of Justices Ajay Mohan Goel and Yogesh Jaswal observed that the environment in a co-educational institution would be a more “inclusive and balanced educational environment” and will also “boost gender equality” at the school level.

“Studying in a co-educational institution shall foster equality, as also mutual respect amongst different genders towards each other, and each gender shall learn from the other gender. It shall also prepare the students for the diverse real-world environment, where collaboration amongst different genders is a norm,” the October 5 ruling held.

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The court added, “A school with a strength of more than 250 girls students obviously shall be providing a very very safe and congenial environment for the girls students, and we do not agree that the result of the co-educational institutions shall be that girl students shall be dissuaded from studying in the Schools.”

“The safety of a girl child can be very well ensured even in a co-educational institution…the need of the hour is to sensitise one and all towards the needs of a girl child,” the bench said, noting that even otherwise, both male and female teachers impart education and are engaged in non-teaching activities in a Government Girls Senior Secondary School.

Justices Ajay Mohan Goel and Yogesh Jaswal rejected the petitioner’s submission that co-educational institutions would dissuade girl students from attending school. Justices Ajay Mohan Goel and Yogesh Jaswal rejected the petitioner’s submission that co-educational institutions would dissuade girl students from attending school.

Girls’ safety vs inclusive education

The petitioner, a resident of a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, challenged a February 18 notification merging the Government Girls Senior Secondary School with the existing government school, resulting in both institutions being combined into a single co-educational school.

Advocate Gunjan Sharma, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharmour, became functional in 1955 for the promotion and upliftment of girls’ education in the Bharmour tribal region.

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He submitted that since then, the school has been continuously functioning as a girls’ institution and has become a prestigious and important educational institution for the local community, and the respondents’ act of merging it with the other school is bad in law.

The counsel argued that the safety of girls would be compromised if the schools are merged, and said the girls were more comfortable studying in an exclusively girls’ school, which the department ignored while issuing the impugned notification. “The conversion of said schools into a single co-educational institution shall dissuade the girls from joining the school,” he claimed.

On the other hand, Additional Advocate General Pushpinder Singh Jaswal drew the court’s attention to the reply filed by the state and submitted that the notification was issued by the department in the light of a government decision to create a more inclusive and balanced educational environment and to prevent gender discrimination at the school level.

He argued that the new educational structure was expected to foster equality, mutual respect, and communication skills among students of all genders, and would also prepare students for the diverse real-world environment beyond school premises, where collaboration among genders is a norm. He added that the notification itself was self-suggestive that the merger of schools was not confined to Bharmour only, but the exercise was undertaken in other areas in the state as well, where schools were existing in close proximity.

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The counsel stated that the merger was a step towards ensuring that children grew up in an inclusive atmosphere, which will foster mutual understanding and empathy amongst different genders and promote teamwork.

Lastly, the merger would promote values like cooperation, empathy, sharing, and teamwork, and will allow students to learn from each other; the present petition, being devoid of any merit, was liable to be dismissed, the counsel stated.

Court upholds merger

The court held that there was no arbitrariness or illegality in the impugned notification issued by the School Education Department, and directed that because there are now more than 250 girls studying in the co-educational institution, the department shall ensure that there shall be a minimum of “20 separate toilets exclusively for girl students, and a minimum of 20 separate toilets for boy students.”

In addition, the court said there should be five or more exclusive toilets which should be built to cater to female teachers as well as other female non-teaching staff working in the school, and five or more exclusive toilets for male teachers and male non-teaching staff.