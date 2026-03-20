‘CM has better work to do’: Karnataka High Court bars Siddaramaiah’s from interfering in govt employees’ transfer

The Karnataka High Court has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not be interfering with transfers and postings of employees of the State Government and government undertakings, as he has better and more important works to perform.

A Division Bench of Justice D K Singh and Justice T M Nadaf, in its order dated March 9, has made it clear that “No request for transfer and posting should be entertained by the Office of the Hon’ble Chief Minister directly. The matter should end at the level of the department itself.”

The order added, “Transfers and postings of the employees should be left to the concerned administrative departments and the highest authority of the State should not devote his time in such matters nor should he interfere with the transfers and postings of the employees working within the government and the government undertakings.”