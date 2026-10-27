Clerk works 30 years on interim order, now Allahabad High Court upholds 1995 sacking

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the 1995 termination of a government school clerk who continued in service for nearly 31 years under an interim court order, but barred the Uttar Pradesh government from recovering the salary paid to him during this period. Ruling that the employee’s appointment had remained temporary because he was never formally confirmed, the court upheld his termination with effect from September 29, 1995.

Justice Anish Kumar Gupta was hearing a petition filed by the clerk challenging the termination of his services as a junior clerk at a government school for children with hearing and speech impairment in Etawah. The dispute concerned whether the government could terminate his employment without a hearing when he claimed to have been appointed against a permanent post.

“Therefore, the provisions of Article 311(2) (no person to be dismissed or removed or reduced in rank except after an inquiry) of the Constitution of India would not apply in the instant case and no opportunity of hearing whatsoever is required to be given while passing the said order,” the October 24 order held, finding no illegality in the termination.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The clerk was appointed in 1991, but his services were terminated on September 29, 1995. He challenged the decision before the high court, which passed an interim order on November 1, 1995, directing the authorities to pay his salary arrears and continue monthly salary payments as they fell due. Although the court had observed that the petition should be decided within six months, the matter remained pending for approximately 30 years.

Why government terminated his services

The clerk’s appointment letter, dated May 8, 1991, appointed him to the post of junior clerk at the government school in Etawah on a pay scale of Rs 950-20-1150-25-1500. He joined on July 8, 1991.

Justice Anish Kumar Gupta concluded that the clerk’s appointment fell within the definition of temporary service. Justice Anish Kumar Gupta concluded that the clerk’s appointment fell within the definition of temporary service.

The appointment letter explicitly described his employment as temporary and stated that his services could be terminated. However, his counsel argued that the selection had followed the prescribed procedure and that the appointment was against a permanent post.

The employee contended that the Uttar Pradesh Temporary Government Servants (Termination of Service) Rules, 1975, could not be used to terminate his services in the circumstances. He also argued that the absence of an opportunity to be heard violated Article 311(2) of the Constitution, which provides safeguards against dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of government employees in specified circumstances.

Story continues below this ad

The state government argued that the school, established in 1990, had initially made ad hoc appointments to begin operations until regular recruitment could take place. Since the clerk had never been formally confirmed, his employment remained temporary, the government submitted.

Permanent post did not mean permanent employment

The high court examined the 1975 rules, which include officiating service on a permanent post within the definition of temporary service. The judge noted that although the ‘junior clerk’ post was permanent, the appointment itself was expressly temporary. No order confirming the employee in service had been issued before his termination.

The court observed that the school had made ad hoc appointments to run the institution until regular appointments could be made. Such arrangements could not be treated as permanent appointments merely because the posts themselves were permanent.

The judge also referred to earlier judicial decisions concerning temporary government employment and the Uttar Pradesh State Government Servants Confirmation Rules, 1991, which require a formal order for confirmation.

Story continues below this ad

The court concluded that the clerk’s appointment remained an officiating arrangement on a permanent post and fell within the definition of temporary service under the 1975 rules.

Court rejects demand for hearing

The high court rejected the argument that the termination was invalid because the employee had not been given an opportunity to defend himself. It found that the September 29, 1995, order was not punitive in nature but a termination simpliciter, meaning a straightforward termination under the applicable rules.

Consequently, the court held that Article 311(2) did not apply in the circumstances and that the authorities were not required to provide a hearing before terminating his services. The petition was dismissed, and the termination was upheld with effect from September 29, 1995.

Despite upholding the termination, the high court took note of the unusual circumstances created by the prolonged litigation. The interim order of November 1, 1995, had directed the authorities to pay the employee’s salary arrears and continue monthly payments. He continued in service pursuant to those directions while the case remained pending.

Story continues below this ad

The judgment noted that the employee was 28 years old when he filed the petition and would be approximately 59 by the time it was decided. Holding that his termination would take effect from September 29, 1995, the court expressly restrained the state authorities from recovering any amount paid to him following the interim order.

The judgment did not quantify the total salary paid during the intervening years or specify any recovery amount. It also did not award additional compensation. Instead, it protected the payments already made under the court’s directions from being recovered.