Gauhati High Court slams police press release after mob attacks murder accused’s family

Observing that there was a “clear and present threat to the life and property” of the family of a man whom police had named as the principal accused in the murder of a ‘young girl’ after his death, the Gauhati High Court has ordered the recall of a Mizoram Police press release on the investigation, holding that it breached the “Police Manual for Media Briefing”.

Strangely, records showed that the man had died on December 16, 2025 before the police released a statement on January 27 this. Following the press release, a mob allegedly resorted to violence and attacked his family on the same day.

Justice Rajesh Mazumdar was hearing a petition filed by the man’s wife, challenging an eviction notice issued by three local organisations in a locality in Mizoram, alleging inaction by the authorities during the mob violence and seeking compensation of Rs 7.61 lakh for damage to her property. The court will next consider the matter on December 4, along with the claims commissioner’s report.

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“There was a clear and present threat to the life and property of the family of the ‘accused’, which, the petitioner insists, was instigated by the Press Release…The press release complained of in this writ petition violated the Protocol laid down in the “Police Manual for media briefing” (supra), and in view of the admitted position that the petitioner and her family had to face the wrath of a mob, in connection with which an FIR had been registered and some accused have also been identified,” the court said on August 27.

It added, “The fact that the law-enforcing agencies have expressed their failure to maintain law and order in the face of an angry mob is, to say the least, most unfortunate…The personal property of the petitioner and her family, including the construction materials and the scooter of her daughter, had been set ablaze. The public outrage was to the extent that the petitioner and her family had to leave the household premises where they were staying on rent.”

The case arose from the disappearance and death of a young girl in December 2025. She left home around 11 am on December 1 and was last seen boarding an auto around 5 pm. During the investigation, police focused on the petitioner’s husband, who died on December 16 after falling from the first floor of their home.

Justice Rajesh Mazumdar observed that the press release had led to public outrage and mob violence, posing a “clear and present threat to the life and property” of the accused man’s family. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Rajesh Mazumdar observed that the press release had led to public outrage and mob violence, posing a “clear and present threat to the life and property” of the accused man’s family. (Image enhanced using AI)

Police press release

On January 27, Mizoram Police issued a press statement on the murder investigation, saying the girl was pregnant and that suspected blood stains found inside the vehicle used to take the petitioner’s husband to hospital matched her blood. It identified him as the “principal accused responsible for the murder of the deceased girl”.

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The high court said the release disclosed investigative details beyond the permissible scope of a police media briefing, including call-detail records, the victim’s SIM numbers, details of the body’s recovery and its stage of decomposition, as well as forensic findings.

“The protocol laid down by the police manual was violated when disclosure beyond the permissible factors had been made,” the court said, adding that the release disclosed “evidence theories, forensic details and investigative tactics”.

Public outrage followed disclosure

Three local organisations issued an eviction notice the same day, saying the petitioner’s family could no longer live in the locality in Mizoram. A mob then gathered at her home, pelted stones, burned the house and construction materials, and vandalised and looted property. Her daughter’s scooter was also set ablaze.

The court said the press release put the public on notice that the petitioner’s husband “might have had some connection to the death of the victim”, and that the disclosure “had admittedly and obviously led to public outrage and mob violence”.

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The family was forced to leave its rented home, while local organisations issued statements that they would not be allowed to stay in the area.

Court flags police failure to maintain order

The state said a suo motu FIR was registered on January 29 over the mob violence, and several accused were identified, but arrests had not been made due to the volatile situation. The court noted that none had been chargesheeted or sent for trial.

“The fact that the law-enforcing agencies have expressed their failure to maintain law and order in the face of an angry mob is, to say the least, most unfortunate,” the court said.

It also noted that despite the police saying they were outnumbered, “no indication has been given as to the steps which were initiated or attempted to be taken for affording protection.” The eviction notices were later withdrawn.

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For the compensation claim, the court appointed an additional district and sessions judge as ‘Claims Commissioner’. The judge has been directed to process the claim and submit recommendations to the registry within three months. The investigating officer handling the mob-violence FIR was directed to follow the Supreme Court’s guidelines, while the superintendent of police was ordered to monitor the case weekly.