Clear pension, DA arrears by April 30, High Court tells Punjab

To ensure compliance, the court directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to file an affidavit through a responsible officer within three months of receiving a certified copy of the order, detailing the steps taken to implement the directions. (Express File Photo)

In a sweeping order with statewide implications, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab government to clear all pending instalments of revised pension, Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears and related dues to pensioners by April 30, 2026, along with 6 per cent interest on delayed payments.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, while allowing five connected petitions led by Surinder Singh and others versus State of Punjab and others on Thursday, ruled that Dearness Allowance is a legally enforceable right and cannot be withheld on the ground of financial constraints.

The court also noted that more than 35,000 pensioners have died since January 1, 2016 while awaiting the release of arrears, observing that elderly retirees had been forced to litigate in their “sunset years” even as rising medical expenses and inflation eroded their savings.