Clear encroachments along Ganga in Patna in 6 weeks, Supreme Court tells Bihar government

The court sought a compliance report “by a competent authority by the next date of hearing” and warned that “any laxity in this regard will be viewed strictly”. (File Photo)

CLAMPING DOWN on encroachments along the banks of the Ganga in Bihar, the Supreme Court has given the state government six weeks to remove all unauthorised structures between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat in Patna.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan noted in its july 21 order that “no steps have been taken to remove the encroachments” despite the court’s earlier orders.

The court sought a compliance report “by a competent authority by the next date of hearing” and warned that “any laxity in this regard will be viewed strictly”.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by one Ashok Kumar Sinha, through Advocate Akash Vashishtha, challenging the June 20, 2020 judgment of the National Green Tribunal dismissing his plea for action against the encroachments along the stretch of the river. Vashishtha highlighted that in 2023, 213 encroachments were identified on the stretch between Digha Ghat and Nauzar Ghat, of which only The court is likely to hear it next on September 23, 2026.