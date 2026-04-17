Whose credit is it anyway? Delhi High Court asks coaching centre to remove ‘defamatory’ posts on CLAT 2026 topper

The plaintiffs claimed that after the results were declared, the rival institute attempted to portray the topper as its own student. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court has restrained a coaching institute from using a CLAT 2026 topper’s identity and ordered the removal of allegedly defamatory online content within 72 hours, amid a dispute over who can claim credit for her success.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, in an order dated April 13, 2026, found that the material placed on record showed a prima facie attempt to harm the reputation of the plaintiffs through videos, posts and advertisements.

“It appears that the defendants have indeed, prima facie, carried out a defamatory campaign which appears to be disparaging and is clearly avoidable. The reference by the defendant nos.1 and 2 (LPT Edtech Private Limited and its director Sagar Joshi) to the plaintiff nos. 1 and 2 (Toprankers Edtech Solutions Private Limited and WKD Learnings LLP) and use of the trademark “LegalEdge” in their blog, posts, video reels, that too, without permission, is a clear unauthorised, unpermitted use of such trademarks, which will constitute infringement,” the Delhi High Court said on April 13.