Class 7 student ‘beaten’ by seniors in hostel, school ordered to pay Rs 2.75 lakh payout

The Visakhapatnam Consumer Commission has directed a school in Anandapuram to refund Rs 1.65 lakh in fees paid by the parents of a 12-year-old student who was allegedly beaten by senior students in the school hostel two years ago.

President Dr Gudla Tanuja and member Varri Krishna Murthy also directed the school to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

“The parents will admit their children going by the reputation of the educational institutions with a fond hope that they will impart good education and standards, values in growing, but when their hopes were shattered owing to the incidents occurred in the hostels and the attached institutions they have every right to discontinue seeking refund of the fee paid,” the order dated October 24 read.

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Refund and compensation ordered

According to the complaint, the student was admitted to Class VII at the school for the 2024-25 academic year. His parents paid Rs 50,000 towards term fee, Rs 1 lakh as enrolment fee and Rs 15,000 as a caution deposit. It was alleged that on July 13, 2024, the school’s administrative officer called the student’s mother and asked her to visit the campus immediately. It was stated that when she reached the school, she was informed that her son had been beaten by senior students in the hostel.

Following the incident, she decided to withdraw her son from the hostel and discontinue his education at the school. She sought a refund of the fees paid, which the school allegedly initially agreed to but did not honour.

The school, however, denied the allegations and said that the student had voluntarily left the school and hostel. It argued that, under its rules, fees once paid were non-refundable, except for the Rs 15,000 caution deposit, which it offered to return. It also denied any deficiency in service.

The commission noted that the mother had brought the alleged assault to the management’s attention through emails and messages, but the school had not initiated any action. It also pointed out that although the school had filed a written reply denying the allegations, it neither submitted an evidence affidavit nor produced its rules and regulations to substantiate its claim that the fees could not be refunded.

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“The non participation of the Opposite parties in proceedings, except filing Counter affidavit not produced rules and regulations nor denied the allegations made in the complaint that her son brutally beaten by the senior students in the hostel strengthens the case of the Complainant,” the commission said.

The commission held that the school’s inaction amounts to deficiency in service. “The inaction on part of Opposite parties manifestly establishes that their services squarely falls under the definition of deficiency in service,” it said.

The commission therefore allowed the complaint in part and directed the school to refund the fee besides paying Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation costs.

Takeaway

Educational institutions cannot rely solely on their non-refundable fee policies to deny parents a refund when a child is withdrawn following an incident of alleged assault in the hostel, particularly when the institution fails to establish that it provided a safe environment or substantiate its refund rules.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 1800-11-4000) and union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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