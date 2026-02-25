Class 10 admit cards with pass certificates can be used as ID in Bengal SIR: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that a Class 10 admit card, along with the pass certificate, may be produced as supplementary documentation for identity verification in the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, passed the order after senior advocate DS Naidu mentioned the matter.

Addressing concerns raised by lawyers over whether such admit cards could be treated as standalone identity proof, the court reiterated that the admit card would only serve as a supplementary document.

“All documents mentioned in para 3(iii) of the order dated February 24, 2026, which have not been uploaded so far and were received before February 15, shall be submitted by the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to the presiding judicial officers by tomorrow, 5 PM. Similarly, para 3(iii)(c) is clarified to the effect that Madhyamik (Class 10) admit cards may be submitted along with the pass certificate for the purpose of birth certificate and parentage,” the bench said.